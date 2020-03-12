Could Rudy Gobert, Utah Jazz Have Spread Coronavirus To Other NBA Teams They Played?

Utah Jazz's centre Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday (Thursday IST), which resulted in the NBA suspending the remainder of the 2019-20 season. According to reports, the virus may or may not show symptoms but could still affect people. After Rudy Gobert was tested positive before the Jazz vs Thunder game, guard Emmanuel Mudiay after tested positive for the virus.

NBA Players that have tested positive for COVID-19:



- Rudy Gobert

- Emmanuel Mudiay — Ballrsnation 🏀 (@ballrsnation) March 12, 2020

Could the Utah Jazz schedule have helped the virus spread after Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay test positive

Utah Jazz All-Star Rudy Gobert has tested positive for coronavirus, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium.



Sources say Gobert is feeling good, strong and stable — and was feeling strong enough to play tonight. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 12, 2020

According to the Utah Jazz schedule, before the game against Oklahoma City Thunder, the team had games with Toronto Raptors, Detroit Pistons, Boston Celtics, New York Knicks, Cleveland Cavaliers and Washington Wizards. For their last game against the Raptors, Rudy Gobert played for 32 minutes before being ejected after an altercation. Emmanuel Mudiay, who tested positive after Rudy Gobert, has missed the game due to an 'illness'. The last game Emmanuel Mudiay played was against the New York Knicks, where he scored two points and played for four minutes. As the virus can show varying symptoms and spread on contact, everyone in contact will be tested.

Apart from OKC players, who were slated to face Gobert's Utah Jazz, the Cavaliers, Knicks, Celtics, Pistons and Raptors have been reportedly asked to self-quarantine before any further decision has been made by the NBA. The NBA has asked these five teams to isolate themselves. Detroit's Langston Galloway also commented on the situation, saying they while he most definitely had contact with Gobert, they all have been taking the necessary precautions due to their multiple daily interactions. As per other NBA reports, the Cavaliers are looking to get tested as soon as Thursday (Friday IST) as they have a good relationship with the Cleveland Clinic. On the same day, the NBA's board of governors are scheduled for a meeting to discuss their further steps to combat coronavirus.

A statement from the Utah Jazz:



» https://t.co/weQF4NNz4a — Utah Jazz (@utahjazz) March 12, 2020

NBA suspension: Utah Jazz schedule before the Thunder game

The Jazz just released this statement: pic.twitter.com/RkHPAPlX0P — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 12, 2020

NBA suspension: Other teams and officials to be tested after Rudy Gobert and Emmanuel Mudiay test positive

To add onto this, I'm told the Thunder players are being told they will all be tested for coronavirus tonight. They are on standby. Wow.



The NBA appears to have its Patient Zero. https://t.co/5sEludKE4U https://t.co/xtHmj7lXZc — Sam Amick (@sam_amick) March 12, 2020

