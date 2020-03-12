The Debate
LeBron James Frustrated Over NBA Suspension Due To Coronavirus, Wants 2020 Cancelled

Basketball News

Lakers star LeBron James, who previously stated that he was ready to play without his fans, expressed his frustration over the virus and NBA suspension.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
LeBron James

On Wednesday (Thursday IST), the NBA suspended all their games till further notice. Though conversations to cancel the league were going on, the decision was fast-tracked after Utah Jazz's star player Rudy Gobert was tested positive for the virus. After the news was announced officially, various NBA stars commented on the issue, expressing their despair through their social media accounts. Lakers star LeBron James, who previously stated that he was ready to play without his fans, expressed his frustration over the virus and NBA suspension via Twitter. In his tweet, LeBron James stated that instead of cancelling events and schools, he wants to cancel 2020 as a year. He even added that the first three months have been rough and asked everyone to stay safe. 

Also read | NBA suspended: Rudy Gobert tests positive for coronavirus days after joking with reporters about COVID-19

NBA suspended: LeBron James reacts to the NBA being suspended

NBA suspended: NBA players react to NBA being cancelled indefinitely

Also read | Mark Cuban left shocked after NBA suspension, says 'it seemed more like out of a movie' 

NBA suspended: LeBron James coronavirus opinion

During a previous interview, LeBron James had boldly stated that he would never play without fans, as they are who he plays for. However, LeBron James changed his stance after he has received more information about the coronavirus and its effect across the world. James revealed that when he answered the question about playing without his fans, he denied the possibility as he was unaware of the conversations going on about the virus. Though he would be extremely disappointed if he played without fans, LeBron James was aware he should listen to people who keep a track on what has been going on. 

Also read | Emmanuel Mudiay reportedly tests positive for coronavirus just minutes after Rudy Gobert

LeBron James coronavirus opinion: Refuses to play without fans amidst coronavirus breakout

Also read | NBA suspended indefinitely as Utah Jazz player tests positive for coronavirus

