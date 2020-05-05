NBA Could Return From COVID-19 Hiatus With Help From US Government: Reports

The NBA hiatus due to the coronavirus outbreak might soon come to an end as recent reports indicate the officials held successful preliminary discussions in order to restart the campaign soon. The Athletic reported that the NBA plans an early return to action and that all major sports leagues will receive all the necessary help from the US Government led by President Donald Trump.

NBA return to be supported by Donald Trump?

Last month, Donald Trump spoke about the importance of resuming sporting activities in the country in order to kickstart the sleeping economy. Donald Trump even enlisted some of the heads of the major leagues to his advisory committee. NBA commissioner Adam Silver, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, Mark Cuban, Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft and others were included in his advisory panel. Despite the threat due to COVID-19 still looming large in the United States, reports indicate the major sports league could restart and will be played behind closed doors.

The latest report for The Athletic delves into some details of NBA commissioner Adam Silver's plans in regards to the suspended NBA season. According to the report, the preliminary plans consist of a two-week quarantine period in which every player and staff members will be tested. After the end of the two weeks, players will be retested for COVID-19, after which the players who test negative will be allowed to start a 14-day training camp. The report further states that Donald Trump and the White House will support the NBA and the other leagues who are planning to resume the season.

Furthermore, the NBA is reportedly looking at a single-site plan for all their players, their families and essential members for a potential restart. All games will be played in a single arena with Walt Disney Resort in Orlando and Las Vegas in Nevada earmarked as potential destinations.

Here are the NBA guidelines for teams to return to practice facilities, for those states who are relaxing pandemic decrees. pic.twitter.com/KDQwrwUppV — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) April 27, 2020

Meanwhile, in the United States, some states have already begun relaxing the lockdown and franchises in those states will be allowed to reopen the training facilities by May 8. The NBA has laid down several guidelines for teams who will be looking to begin training by the end of this week and is also reportedly looking into ways to make an even playing field for teams who still remain under strict lockdown as per their state rules.

I was told this morning that the NBA's immediate priority is figuring out an even playing field for when some practice facilities can open later this week. The league wants to do their best to put all 30 teams on equal footing, even though some states remained locked down. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 4, 2020

