Dr Anthony Fauci Claims NBA, MLB, MLS Could Make Summer Return BUT Behind Closed Doors

The head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in Maryland, United States, Dr Anthony Fauci believes that major sports leagues in the country can return in the summer. Dr Anthony Fauci said on Tuesday that the NBA, MLB and NHL could return this summer on the condition that no fans are allowed in the stadium and players being kept in quarantine during the season.

Dr Anthony Fauci on sports: Pathway for NBA return and MLB return

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic in the US has forced all the major sports leagues in the country to be suspended for an indefinite period of time. The MLS, NBA and NHL had to abandon their ongoing seasons while the MLB has delayed the start of the 2020 season. Even the NFL is contemplating delaying the start of their season and even introducing a shorter format to deal with the outbreak.

During an interview with Peter Hamby of Snap Originals, Dr Anthony Fauci outlined the steps the major leagues will have to follow in order to resume activities in the summer. Dr Anthony Fauci said, "There's a way of doing that. Nobody comes to the stadium. Put (the players) in big hotels, wherever you want to play, keep them very well surveilled. Have them tested every single week and make sure they don't wind up infecting each other or their family and just let them play the season out."

The officials of the major leagues are already believed to be formulating a plan to resume their ongoing season without fans, as soon as the lockdown in the country is relaxed. However, a primary concern for the league owners is potentially missing out on a fair share of the revenue of games are played without fans.

Dr Anthony Fauci believes there will still be plenty of interest from fans to watch games on television. As fans will be forced to spend time isolated in their homes, Fauci reckons live sports will be the perfect gateway for the citizens stuck inside their houses.

Fauci added, "I'm living in Washington, we have the world champion Washington Nationals. I want to see them play again."

Dr Anthony Fauci on sports and a highlight of his interview

Who is Dr Anthony Fauci? Dr Anthony Fauci on sports

Dr Anthony Fauci, as mentioned above is the longtime director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). Widely recognised as one of the world's leading experts on infectious diseases, Dr Anthony Fauci is reportedly also an advisor to US President, Donald Trump. Fauci assumed the role of the director in 2004 and believed to be the United States' key figure in formulating plans to deal with the pandemic.

Earlier this week, US President Donald Trump stated the need to restart sports in the country, which can be the key to awakening the nation's 'sleeping economy'. With a view of resuming sports as soon as possible, Trump added prominent sports leaders of the nation to his advisory panel. The panel includes the commissioners of NBA, MLB, NFL and NFL along with the likes of Patriots owner Robert Kraft, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, Mavericks owner Mark Cuban, WWE chairman Vince McMahon and UFC President Dana White.

With several sports leaders in discussions with Trump, it remains to be seen if the major leagues will resume in the summer or they will be delayed further due to the pandemic.

