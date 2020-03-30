NBA Draft 2020 Could Be Pushed Forward To July/August Due To Coronavirus Outbreak: Report

While NBA 2020 Draft prospects like Anthony Edwards, LaMelo Ball and Isaac Okoro have already registered for NBA Draft 2020, there are chances that the event could get pushed forward to August or September. Though nothing has been finalised, the NBA Draft 2020 will be held only after the season resumes and wraps up the 2019-20 finals. The draft is currently scheduled for June 25.

NBA Draft 2020 postponed till September?

Nothing official from the NBA but multiple league sources expect the NBA Draft to be pushed back to July or August. — Adam Zagoria (@AdamZagoria) March 17, 2020

NBA Draft 2020: Draft might not start till the 2019-20 season is done

According to reports, the NBA Draft 2020 can't happen before the season ends. If the NBA Draft 2020 happens on June 25, it could indicate that the NBA will not be playing any more of the 2019-20 season. Coach John Calipari, who coaches NBA draft picks every year stated that he expects the NBA Draft 2020 to be postponed due to the virus, which will also give the 2020 draft prospects some more time to make a final decision. Here is the 2020 NBA Draft projection.

NBA Draft 2020: NBA Draft projection

Taking a look at a number NBA Draft projection and prospects, Georgia's Anthony Edwards could be one of the best options for the Golden State Warriors, who are currently the bottom of the league. However, Memphis Tigers' James Wiseman could also be a choice, though the center might be a better fit for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Iowa State's Tyrese Haliburton is also headed for the draft and could be a potential lottery pick for the Washington Wizards.

The NBA Draft projection also includes Auburn's Isaac Okoro and LaMelo Ball, who could be options for the Wizards and Atlanta Hawks respectively. One of the latest high school players to register for the NBA Draft 2020 was Georgetown's Mac McClung, who will do so while continuing his eligibility for college. Here is the Mac McClung NBA Draft announcement made by him on his social media accounts.

NBA Draft 2020: Mac McClung NBA Draft announcement

Just a kid from Gate City‼️ pic.twitter.com/ofvv9ZTvel — mac mcclung (@McclungMac) March 29, 2020

In an interview with ESPN, McClung stated that though he has applied, he is uncertain and nervous about the process. He will take time hearing from the teams and will let them get to know him before making a decision. McClung is also aware that this draft will be different because of the coronavirus outbreak and the suspension of the league. The NBA suspended all its league activities on March 11 after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. Though the NBA is eyeing a mid-June return, no official statement has been made.

