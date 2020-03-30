The Debate
NBA Wants Plasma Donations From COVID-19 Recovered Players: Report

Basketball News

The NBA Together initiative is asking players who have recovered from COVID-19 for plasma donations as plasma from recovered patients could help in treatment.

The 'NBA Together' Initiative is asking players who have recovered from COVID-19 for plasma donations. Recent studies suggest that the plasma of patients recovered from COVID-19 could help fight the virus, which is why the NBA is asking for plasma donations. The procedure is based on the fact that people who have recovered have antibodies in their plasma that have developed a defence against the virus. 

NBA asks recovered members for plasma donations to help fight COVID-19

NBA Together is supporting the National COVID-19 Convalescent Plasma Project, asks players for plasma donations

NBA created 'NBA Together' following the NBA suspension after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus. The NBA supports the plasma project, which has brought together medical specialists to determine if plasma donations from recovered patients could help treat the virus. Apart from Rudy Gobert, Donovan Mitchell, Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players, Boston Celtics Marcus Smart and two LA Lakers players were infected. Most NBA players were reported to be asymptomatic. Rudy Gobert, Mitchell and Smart have been confirmed to have recovered. Apart from NBA players, four other NBA members from Philadelphia 76ers and Denver Nuggets had tested positive for the virus. A day ago, New York Knicks owner James Dolan also tested positive for COVID-19. 

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Durant confirmed to be asymptomatic

The NBA season was suspended indefinitely on March 11. As per reports, the organization, owners and players are determined to complete the season, even though it could be pushed forward till June or July. Reports also suggest that if the NBA season is cancelled, there could a $1 billion loss of revenue. 

