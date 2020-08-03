NBA Fans Find Larry Bird's Tomato Lookalike On Twitter, React With Memes And GIFs

NBA fans recently found an oddly-shaped tomato that resembles Boston Celtics legend and NBA Hall of Famer Larry Bird. The tomato went viral after a user shared it on Twitter, calling it the 'tomato of confusion'. Whitney Medworth, an editor at SB Nation, shared the tweet, pointing out the similarities.

NBA: Larry Bird tomato shared on Twitter

After Medworth shared the photo on Sunday, people began creating Larry Bird memes from the tomato. BallsIsLife tweeted a photo of Larry Bird alongside the tomato, while retired NBA player and author Etan Thomas also noticed the difference. Thomas was unable to believe the resemblance and asked his followers is he was 'trippin' because the fruit looked like Bird. Pod Save America's host and former senior advisor to Barack Obama, Dan Pfeiffer also commented on the tweet, stating that it reminded him of a much simpler time on Twitter.

NBA: Larry Bird memes shared by fans after Larry Bird tomato goes viral

Larry Bird enters the Indiana State Fair largest tomato contest.



Which one of you m***********s is coming in second? pic.twitter.com/vRn17kSqBM — MLP (@Pappy_Hour) August 2, 2020

Am I trippin ? Or does this tomato look like Larry Bird ? https://t.co/ZWs30o9kdH — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) August 2, 2020

When Michael Jordan sees this tomato. pic.twitter.com/KZFasYGPFn — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) August 2, 2020

Orange of confusion pic.twitter.com/mYEG6lD3DB — Sy Youngman (@syyoungman) August 2, 2020

People not only noticed the similarities but also made jokes and created memes about Bird's famous trash talk. One user shared a photoshopped image of the tomato entering the Indiana state fair in place of Bird winning the NBA's three-point shooting contest. Bird, who is known for his trash talk, had walked into the locker room prior to the 1986 three-point championship. Craig Hodges, who was representing Milwaukee Bucks, had recalled Bird suddenly asking "Who's comin' in second?"

Bird has won the first three three-point championships (1886 to 1988). The 63-year-old NBA legend played 13 seasons with the Boston Celtics, where he won three NBA championships, three NBA MVP awards and was a 12-time NBA All-Star. After retirement, Larry Bird coached the Indiana Pacers from 1997 to 2000. As of 2020, Bird is currently the only NBA player who has won the Rookie of the Year, NBA MVP award, NBA Finals MVP, All-Star MVP, Coach of the Year, and Executive of the Year award.

