Artist Behind Viral Photo Of 'Wonder Woman' Reveals What Inspired Him For Illustration

Deepak Bhatt, a Delhi based illustrator, in a recent media interview with an online portal, talked about his viral photo of Wonder Woman that was shared by the makers of the film along with other fan arts in July 2020.

Sharing his excitement, Deepak said that Wonder Woman's viral photo was inspired by an Indian bride's attire, jewellery, and mannerism. Deepak further added that while surfing through an array of wedding photos, he reimagined Wonder Woman in Indian attire with saree and Indian jewellery.

Wonder Woman fan art created by Deepak Bhatt

(Source: Wonder Woman Film Instagram)

Also Read | NASA's Viral Pic Drives Netizens Nuts As It Reminds Them Of 'intestine' & 'brain Cloud'

A few months ago, a virtual DC Fandom fest was organised by the makers of Superhero film Wonder Woman (2017), where they asked fans to create their own incarnation of Diana Prince aka Wonder Woman. Deepak Bhatt, who at first believed the virtual event to be organised by Wonder Woman's fan club was left shocked when he realised it was the makers of the film. Soon Deepak decided to participate in the convection.

On July 4, 2020, Deepak's illustration was one of the selected few from an array of fan arts. Shocked and thrilled, Deepak ran out of words. Soon after the announcement, various congratulatory messages poured in, revealed the young illustrator in the media interview.

Also Read | Bizarre Name Of Chinese Restaurant In Bengaluru Evokes Funny Reactions From Netizens

Here's how netizens reacted to Deepak Bhatt's Wonder Woman fan art

Also Read | Donald Trump Claims Viral Photo Showing Orange Tan Line Is 'fake News'

Dealing with criticism over Wonder Woman's fan art

The viral photo also received flak from a section of the society, who condemned the illustrator for portraying Wonder Woman as Indian. Talking about the criticisms, Deepak Bhatt said that he doesn't let the criticisms affect him, as he believes all his artworks are his personal opinion, not what society thinks of someone or something. He also recalled that many people criticised Wonder Woman's attire in general.

Also Read | Rajinikanth Spotted Driving A Luxurious Car, Fans Trend #LionInLamborghini On Twitter

Wonder Woman, starring Gal Galdot in the lead reportedly is inspired by 1940s stories about the superhero written by William Moulton Marston. The movie also featured actors like Chris Pine, Robin Wright, Danny Huston, among others in prominent roles. The film set in World War I was directed by Patty Jenkins. The second part of the film- Wonder Woman 1984 will soon premiere on the silver screen. Reportedly, Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to hit the marquee in October 2020.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.