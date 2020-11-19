NBA Fans Loved Spike Lee's Unexpected Appearance At Cole Anthony's Draft Celebration

Direct Spike Lee is known for his love for the New York Knicks, often attending games at the Madison Square Garden. While fans often expect the 63-year-old to show up for a game, few were expecting him to be present at Cole Anthony's NBA Draft celebration. Fans appeared confused on social media, wondering why he was partying with an Orlando Magic pick.

Spike Lee NBA Draft cameo was the perfect photobomb fans needed

Spike Lee's reaction to Cole Anthony getting drafted by the Magic is priceless 😅 pic.twitter.com/e18TDhg5Wi — ESPN (@espn) November 19, 2020

Lee was seen dancing and celebrating with Anthony, who was the No. 15 pick by the Orlando Magic. The director was initially slightly off-camera but then jumped up, doing a little happy dance. Fans were mostly confused, wondering how Lee knows Anthony.

The reasons why Lee knows the Anthonys is because of his connections to the NY Knicks. Anthony's father, Greg, spent 11 seasons in the league, four of which were with the Knicks. Greg was successful with the team, as his time with the team included the team's best record in the Eastern Conference and their 1994 Finals appearance. Lee apparently formed a bond with their family, and showed up to support Anthony.

Fans react to Cole Anthony and Spike Lee NBA Draft celebrations

Even Spike Lee.. thought that team in New York had enough sense to draft Cole Anthony.. — Maѵus (@mavus15) November 19, 2020

SPIKE LEE IS JUST HANGING OUT AT COLE ANTHONY'S HAHAHAHAHHAHA — pumpkin spice connor lagore (he's back) (@ConnorLagore) November 19, 2020

Spike Lee randomly popping up during this nba draft in Cole Anthony’s living room made my night — Golden Girl 💫 (@mojovelii) November 19, 2020

Not usually an NBA guy but:



I wish Cole Anthony dropped to 23. He had Spike Lee at his draft party, it doesn't get more Knicks than that man. — Jordan Wolff (@JordanWolff26) November 19, 2020

I’m laughing bc WHY TF WAS SPIKE LEE AT COLE ANTHONY’S house ?! 🤣 — TheGreatJ98 (@JanaiesJ) November 19, 2020

Was that....was that Spike Lee at Cole Anthony’s party? — Brian Brennan (@bbri1991) November 19, 2020

Cole Anthony draft

Most experts were expecting the 20-year-old guard to go higher in the draft. Per reports, the young athlete fell a couple of numbers after inconsistent numbers at North Carolina. “I just got to come into this with a chip on my shoulder,” Anthony said befoe the draft.

