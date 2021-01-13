'James Harden Definitely Had Pre-game Meal': Rockets Star Trolled For Being Overweight

James Harden has had an odd season since requesting a trade away from the Houston Rockets in the offseason. And while he continues his desperate attempts to seal a move away from the franchise, the 31-year-old has been visibly out of shape. Harden had reported to pre-season overweight and the clips from the Lakers vs Rockets game show that the eight-time All-Star has made no efforts to tone it down.

Also Read: Kyrie Irving Party Video To Be Investigated By NBA For Possible COVID-19 Protocol Breach

Did James Harden gain weight? James Harden overweight again as clip from Lakers-Rockets clash goes viral

James Harden has been disgruntled at the Houston Rockets this season and it’s no secret he’s put on a few pounds since last year. Fans and broadcasters have continually poked fun at the 31-year-old's weight, as is off-field antics continue to develop. In previewing the Lakers-Rockets game, NBA TV’s Ro Parrish poked fun at Harden’s weight saying the Houston guard “definitely had a pregame meal". Harden looked hefty as he joggled across the turf and the clip certainly went viral, with fans chipping in with memes regarding Harden's weight.

Also Read: Danny Green Has Perfect Response For Heckler Calling Out His 0-of-9 Shooting Loudly: WATCH

"James Harden definitely had a pregame meal." 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nczoFAomTY — Chris Montano (@gswchris) January 13, 2021

James Harden had incidentally reported to the pre-season overweight after a trade standoff and it looks like there has been no effort by the 31-year-old to get back into shape. Fan alleged that the Rockets star had lost interest in basketball, with some users joking that he can get away with his weight because he is rich. Another user joked that Harden's size doesn't make them feel bad about their lack of activity over recent months, amidst the lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Also Read: Ben Simmons BROKE Protocols In New York On The 'same' Night As Seth Curry's Positive Test

James Harden deadass doesn’t care about basketball anymore 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9dnaNTeN1t — Fredo🗽 (@goknickstape) January 13, 2021

At least when I see James Harden these days it doesn't make me feel bad about my lack of activity over the last few months... — Sarah Todd (@NBASarah) January 13, 2021

James Harden and I have the same body shape. But he’s richer than me so he can get away with it. https://t.co/jepS7xnka6 — Andrew Hammond (@ahammTNT) January 13, 2021

James Harden points tonight: Lakers vs Rockets score

Defending champions Los Angeles Lakers made it two wins in two on their trip to Houston after registering a convincing 117-100 win over the Rockets. LeBron James was again the star of the show, scoring 26 points, with eight rebounds and five assists, while Anthony Davis chipped in with 19 points, with 10 rebounds and two assists. James Harden managed 16 on the night, with seven rebounds and six assists in what was a day to forget for 'The Beard'. Despite being disgruntled and out of shape, the 31-year-old averaged 26 points and 11 assists in 37 minutes per game so far this season before the game against Lakers on Tuesday night.

Also Read: LeBron James Shoots 'no-look' Steph Curry-style 3-pointer, Sends NBA Fans Into A Frenzy

(Image Courtesy: Houston Rockets Twitter)