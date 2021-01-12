NBA G League Draft Result: Admiral Schofield Goes At No.1 To Hornets' Affiliate Greensboro

On Monday (Tuesday IST), the NBA G League held their 2020-21 season draft. Due to the 2020 season getting affected severely by COVID-19, the G League made certain changes in the draft, more suited for the teams now. While a usual G League looks at four rounds and teams to make two selections, this year's draft only had three drafts. Teams were not required to make a pick.

Additionally, only 17 of the 28 G League teams will play at the new season at Walt Disney World in Florida. As health and safety reasons prevent teams from taking extra players, teams selected limited players.

NBA G League Draft top picks

Greensboro Swarm (Charlotte Hornets) – Admiral Schofield, Tennessee Memphis Hustle (Memphis Grizzlies) – Freddie Gillespie, Baylor Canton Charge (Cleveland Cavaliers) – Antonio Blakeney, LSU Iowa Wolves (Minnesota Timberwolves) – Allonzo Trier, Arizona Lakeland Magic (Orlando Magic) – Tahjere McCall, Tennessee State Canton Charge – Anthony Lamb, Vermont Oklahoma City Blue (OKC Thunder) – Zavier Simpson, Michigan Lakeland Magic – DJ Hogg, Texas A&M Westchester Knicks (NY Knicks) – Justin Patton, Creighton Rio Grande Valley Vipers (Houston Rockets) – Armoni Brooks, Houston

During this draft, only 25 players were selected. Former Wizard Admiral Schofield went as the first overall pick to Greensboro Swarm – Charlotte Hornets' G League affiliate. Schofield played one season in the NBA before being waived by the Oklahoma City Thunder in December 2019. He was the 42nd overall pick in the 2019 NBA draft, averaging 3 points, 1.4 rebounds per game.

Freddie Gillespie was the second overall pick – selected by the Memphis Grizzlies' affiliate. Gillespie, who also participated in the camp with the Dallas Mavericks, has plans to play in NBA. He even spoke to Hoops Rumors' JD Shaw recently, talking about he plans to start his career with the G League – hoping to make it to the NBA soon.

👀 coming soon pic.twitter.com/62QIQJH0eR — NBA G League (@nbagleague) January 8, 2021

List of some NBA G League Undrafted Players

Michael Beasley

Justin Dentmon

Festus Ezeli

Mario Chalmers

Quincy Pondexter

Cory Jefferson

Lance Stephenson

Emeka Okafor

Shawne Williams.

Shabazz Muhammad

NBA G League schedule

What is NBA G League start date?

While there is no fix start date, the NBA G League will start in February with 17 NBA League and the G League Ignite participating. Top eight teams will move to play the single-elimination playoffs. “We are thrilled to get back to basketball and to fulfil our mission as a critical resource for the NBA in developing players, coaches, referees, athletic trainers and front-office staff," said NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim.

