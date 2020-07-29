Princepal Singh's New G League Contract Allows Him To Enlist For The NBA Draft

Princepal Singh, a 6'10 forward from Ludhiana, Punjab, became the first NBA Academy graduate to sign a G League contract. Announced by NBA G League President Shareef Abdur-Rahim on Tuesday, Singh is also the first NBA Academy India graduate to sign a professional contract. Along with Satnam Singh and Amjyot Singh, the 19-year-old will be the third Indian to feature in the G League, which is the NBA's developmental league. Singh has signed a G League Select Contract and will play with the new G League Select Team that has elite youth prospects.

Sources: Princepal Singh — a 6-10 forward from India — has signed a contract in the NBA G League to train and play alongside the pro path team.



What does the Princepal G League Select Contract mean for the 19-year-old?

The Select Team is a professional way for basketball players to play in the NBA's G League, with a shot at playing in the NBA later. As of now, the G League Select Contract needs a player to play for a year after high school before enlisting for the NBA Draft. The contract ensures a minimum of $125,000 contract for players like Princepal Singh for the G League season which usually lasts for five seasons. However, players like Jalen Green are expected to earn $500,000, which is more than the average G League player’s paycheque.

Will Princepal Singh play in the NBA after the G League?

As per the G League's rules, Princepal Singh can enlist for the NBA Draft after one G League season. However, the G League Select Team is not affiliated to any NBA team or G League team. They will play around 10 to 12 games with G League teams, which do not affect the overall G League points table. The Select Team will also play against foreign national teams along with NBA Academy teams from all over the world. However, the league is currently developing plans to create opportunities for Select Team players. The Select Team will be coached by five-time NBA Champion Brian Shaw, who coached the Denver Nuggets for two seasons. Along with Singh and Green, Isaiah Todd, Daishen Nix, Kai Sotto and Jonathan Kuminga also made the cut.

