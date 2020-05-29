NBA GMs Prefer Play-in Tournament Over World Cup Format: Report

While most NBA teams have agreed to play the remaining 2019-20 season, there is still a debate raging on over the format of the games if the NBA resumes. A majority of the NBA GMs are reportedly favouring an NBA play-in tournament over a World Cup-style format. Recent reports have suggested that the league is considering continuing the season with a World Cup format, though many teams are against the idea.

Most NBA GMs favouring NBA play-in tournament over World Cup-style format

According to The Ringer, NBA GMs were asked to choose between a play-in tournament and the World Cup format. Approximately 75 percent of the general managers went with the NBA play-in tournament. O'Conner further added that NBA Commissioner Adam Silver later conducted a conference call with the managers to discuss the results from the survey. While no decision has been made, Silver reportedly gathered the necessary information.

Sources: The NBA is working on multi-phase medical/safety protocols toward restart of play. Current projections have in-market training camps in July, then camps/scrimmages in Orlando, then resume play late July/early August. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 27, 2020

The NBA GMs reportedly agreed that they should expand the rosters before playing the postseason. Half of the GMs also wanted to cancel the regular season completely and play the playoffs, while the other half wanted to re-seed the NBA postseason one through 16 without the conferences. The World Cup format would break 20 teams into 'tiers' to make evenly matched pools. In each pool, teams would play two games against each team and the teams at the top of the tier would advance to the 8-team second round of the playoffs. The remaining playoffs would be played between advancing teams in standard best-of-seven series.

ESPN also reported that 'teams have become increasingly sceptical of the league bringing back all 30 teams to complete the season'. Many teams are inclined towards the 'playoffs-plus' format where 20 to 24 teams would compete. This format would let teams like the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, San Antonio Spurs and Sacramento Kings compete for a playoffs spot.

Teams like the LA Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks who are leading their respective conferences were against the World Cup-style format as they would have to play a round-robin format and progress rather than playing a lower seed in the first round of the playoffs-plus format. Adam Silver, as per The Ringer, is yet to come to a conclusion and is scheduled to talk to the board of governors on Friday (Saturday IST).

