NBA Considering 'World Cup-style' Format To Resume Suspended Season: Reports

Ever since the NBA suspension in March, the league has been looking at multiple ways and formats to resume the 2019-20 season. While the league is reportedly considering a return at Florida's Walt Disney World, reports hint at a World Cup-style group format for the NBA playoffs if the league returns this summer. If the World Cup-style playoffs are held, 10 teams will not be able to play if the season resumes.

NBA return: NBA playoffs will have World Cup-style format?

As per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, a survey was sent to NBA teams' general managers, which suggested that the league would divide teams with the 20 best records, into 'tiers' to make evenly matched pools. In each pool, teams would play two games against each team and the teams at the top of the tier will advance to the 8-team second round of the playoffs. The remaining playoffs will be played between advancing teams in standard best-of-seven series.

As per ESPN, many playoff teams this season are not 'enthusiastic' about the World Cup-style format. The teams are apparently concerned that a strong regular-season team can suffer due to a low-tier team. As per O'Connor, teams in the Eastern Conference are also not looking forward to the World Cup format if it is finalized.

The East is reportedly worried about losing 'leverage' in discussions regarding the playoffs or even eliminating conferences in the future. The league is reportedly thinking about including seeds No. 9 to no. 12 from the Western Conference rather than choosing two teams from each conference. The Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs all have better records this season than the Washington Wizards, who are currently ranked ninth in the Eastern Conference.

League considering NBA 1-16 playoff seeding?

Two days ago, reports stated the league is seriously considering NBA 1-16 playoff seeding. As per ESPN, NBA commissioner Adam Silver also prefers the NBA 1-16 playoff seeding idea and might bring it to the table. He added that the league is more only inclined towards the only conducting the playoffs. As at least five Eastern Conference owners will have to vote for the change, fewer teams might vote if only playoff teams will be returning.

Some teams are ready for the NBA playoffs irrespective of the format

New Orleans Pelicans, Charlotte Hornets, Cleveland Cavaliers, Detroit Pistons, Trail Blazers and Wizards are among teams who reportedly want to continue the season, irrespective of what format the NBA opts for. However, Trail Blazers star Damian Lillard stated that he will not play the playoffs if his team has no chances of making it. In a recent interview, he added that he will come to work and practice, but will sit out the games. As per ESPN, lottery teams (like the Golden State Warriors) have reportedly revealed that they want to end the season instead of playing unnecessary games.

The World Cup-style playoff format could ensure that the league is fulfilling their TV contracts while also playing with a lesser number of teams. ESPN reported that an Eastern Conference executive stated that the league has recently realised that 'less is more'. While the league is still considering playing their usual 16-team playoff format, they are open to various ways to conclude the suspended season.

