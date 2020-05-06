Kevin Durant Return Date Revealed? Nets GM Refers To His Return As $110 Million Question

After the 2019-20 NBA season was suspended due to the COVID-19 pandemic, reports starting talking about a possible Kevin Durant return date. However, Durant was one of the few NBA players who tested positive for COVID-19, making it clear that it will take some time for the Brooklyn Nets star to return to get back in shape.

Why did Nets GM refer to Kevin Durant's return as a '$110 million question'?

During a recent interview, Brooklyn Nets general manager Sean Marks talked about a Kevin Durant return date while also providing a Kevin Durant injury update. When he was asked about a Kevin Durant return date, he answered by saying it is a '$110 million question'. It is unclear why Marks said $100 million. As per reports, Durant will rake in $123 million till his 2022-23 campaign with the Nets.

Kevin Durant injury update

Nets GM Sean Marks revealed that the Nets will not push Durant to return before he is ready to play. Marks added that Durant knows his body better than anyone else, which is why the Nets are willing to wait until he recovers completely. Marks stated that the Nets' performance team and training staff have done a 'tremendous job' in getting Durant to this point. However, no one is aware of how it will be for the body to recover from COVID-19.

Marks added that since they have so much invested in a player like Durant, they will not push him to make a comeback and increase the risk of the two-time NBA Finals MVP picking up another injury. Durant will be back on the court when the timing is right and he has healed completely, said Marks. Marks also said that before the pandemic, Durant was nearing his full strength and was looking like Kevin Durant again. Durant suffered his injury during the NBA Finals last year before the Nets signed him on a four-year $164 million deal.

Kevin Durant training

Kevin Durant getting shots up at @UCLAMBB gym. Set shots with a little movement from three.



(Via: __devonte___ Instagram) pic.twitter.com/7QkVumuoKY — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) November 12, 2019

