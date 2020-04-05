NBA Hall Of Fame 2020 To Induct Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan And Kevin Garnett: Report

Late NBA legend Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett are to be officially announced as part of the NBA Hall of Fame 2020. As sports games have been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic, ESPN will make the official NBA Hall of Fame 2020 announcement from its studios in Bristol, Connecticut. Some parts of the show will be taped beforehand.

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett will be inducted into the Naismith Basketball @Hoophall Class of 2020, sources tell @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. Formal announcements will be made on Saturday. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 3, 2020

Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan and Kevin Garnett have a combined total 11 championships and 48 All-Star seasons between them. The three of them are a part of the six NBA players to be selected for 15 or more NBA All-Star games. Hall of Fame chairman Jerry Colangelo stated that they have criteria they use to select the players like All-Star appearances, first team, second team, third team, other awards and other NBA titles.

Though one person is usually chosen, this time they had to choose the three of them as the 'accumulative is unbelievable'. The fans reacted to the news positively, happy that three NBA legends will be honoured at once. However, some fans expressed their sadness over Kobe Bryant not being able to deliver his Hall of Fame speech. Kobe Bryant, Gianna and seven others lost their lives in a helicopter crash in January. People are looking forward to the induction, since the NBA season is currently suspended due to COVID-19 crisis.

Fans react to the NBA Hall of Fame 2020's news

Wish I could hear Kobe's HOF speech :/ pic.twitter.com/6NqwkaKSmP — EDP445 Burner (@EDPBurnerClips) April 3, 2020

My heart is full: pic.twitter.com/cjw5IayHr5 — Justin Enriquez 💜💛 (@justinenriquez_) April 3, 2020

Kobe's induction it's probably going to be the most emotional one ever — Deven Parikh (@DeePee30) April 3, 2020

