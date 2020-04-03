The Debate
LeBron James, Kyrie Irving And Kevin Durant To Refuse NBA Pay Cuts?

Basketball News

NBA pay cuts: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are among NBA players who are reportedly refusing the NBA pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

LeBron James

LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are among NBA players who are reportedly refusing the NBA pay cuts during the coronavirus pandemic. The NBA is currently discussing ways to minimize the long-term losses which will be caused by the NBA suspension. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant are NBA players who have 'all you can get deals', which means that the players were to receive all or almost all of their salaries for the NBA 2019-20 season. 

NBA pay cuts: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant could refuse NBA pay cuts

NBA pay cuts: LeBron James could lose around $400,000 per game

The NBA is bound to the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) with a force majeure clause, which can hold back player salaries for every cancelled NBA game. As per ESPN, the league and players unions are discussing withholding 25% from all players salaries in a league escrow in case the regular-season is cancelled. For each game, approximately 1.1% of the salary could be cut. For high-paid players like LeBron James, the loss per game could be more than $400,000. As the players receive their remaining paycheck after the season has ended, LeBron James and other players will have to pay the difference directly to the team. 

NBA pay cuts: NBA reduced base salaries of top executives

NBA coronavirus update

While trying to deal with the financial losses, the NBA is determined to complete the 2019-20 season. The league is reportedly considering Las Vegas as an option for the playoffs to take place. However, no news has been confirmed yet.

