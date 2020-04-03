The Debate
NBA Playoffs Likely Be Held In Makeshift Courts In Las Vegas Behind Closed Doors: Report

Basketball News

NBA playoffs: As the number of COVID-19 cases in the USA continue to increase, the NBA is reportedly considering holding their playoffs in a single location.

As the number of COVID-19 cases in the USA continue to increase, the NBA is reportedly considering holding their playoffs in a single location, without any audience. A week ago, there have been various reports regarding the NBA shortening the playoffs while moving to a neutral location like Las Vegas. By shortening the playoffs and playing at one place, the NBA will be able to crown a champion as soon as possible. 

Also read | NBA players with coronavirus: Kevin Durant and three Brooklyn Nets player cleared of COVID-19 symptoms

Also read | NBA coronavirus: NBA could hold player salaries in escrow if games are cancelled during COVID suspension

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the NBA Las Vegas playoffs is the most viable option right now. The NBA is considering using a casino and conducting games in a ballroom converted into courts. Though the NBA is talking about different scenarios, the basic idea is to return as soon as possible without fans in the stands. Another report stated that the league will quarantine all the players in Las Vegas and conduct a tournament in order to crown an NBA 2019-20 champion. Though difficult, the league believes the idea is doable. Not only will the players be quarantined in one place, but will also cut back on travelling time. Besides Las Vegas, Hawaii and the Bahamas are also being reportedly considered as venues.

Also read | NBA coronavirus: NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal holds concert with sons at home; watch

Also read | NBA coronavirus: NBA 2k tournament to be played between 16 of the league's best gamers

The NBA had been suspended for a month on April 11. While reports have been suggesting a mid-June or July return for the league, the NBA is yet to make an official statement. While the NBA suspension continues to extend, the league is also trying to deal with the long-term losses it might cause. NBA reports hint at a $1 billion loss for the organization if the season does not resume soon. As of now, there are ten NBA players with coronavirus. 

