Michael Jordan’s Opponent Describes 'surreal' Experience Of Visiting NBA Legend's House

Michael Jordan is considered one of the greatest players in the history of the NBA. He was named the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year in 1988 and won 6 NBA titles in total. His career average stands at 30.1 points per game, the most in NBA history and he has been named scoring champion 10 times. Recently, reports surfaced that the Michael Jordan documentary titled 'The Last Dance' which was originally going to be released in June will now be released on April 19. NBA star Jamal Crawford, who played for four years with Chicago Bulls, recently spoke about the Michael Jordan documentary as well as his visit to the NBA legend's house.

Jamal Crawford speaks about this visit to Michael Jordan house

Jamal Crawford recently appeared on the Scoop B Radio Podcast and revealed that he is excited at the release of Michael Jordan's documentary and said that he can't wait until it comes out. During the interview, Crawford was also asked about his visit to the Michael Jordan house. He revealed that the Michael Jordan house is "big and clean and spotless".

Crawford added that he remembers about how Michael Jordan was showing him different things in the Michael Jordan house, rooms like the trophy room and the gym. He also added that both of them visited different areas of the Michael Jordan house, and walked through the kitchen. He further said that the experience of visiting the Michael Jordan house still feels 'surreal'.

Michael Jordan career

The Michael Jordan career stats section makes for impressive reading. The Bulls legend averaged 30.1 points, 6.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists in his career while shooting 49.7% from the field, 32.7% from the three-point range and 83.5% from the free-throw line. Michael Jordan career saw him play with the Chicago Bulls before turning up with the Washington Wizards in his final two seasons. After the death of his father in 1993, Michael Jordan announced his first retirement from the NBA.

After retiring in 1999, Michael Jordan returned to the NBA in 2000, as the part-owner of Washington Wizards. In 2000, Jordan returned to play in the NBA, donating his salary to a relief fund for the 9/11 attack victims. In 2001, Jordan made a comeback to the NBA as a player with the Washington Wizards. He played his last NBA game on April 16, 2003, against the Philadelphia 76ers and now, Michael Jordan is the owner of the team Charlotte Hornets.