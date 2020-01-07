The Debate
Dwight Howard, Ja Morant, Zach LaVine Set To Feature In NBA Slam Dunk Contest

Basketball News

The NBA All-Star week is scheduled for February 2020. We look at some of the rumoured participants for the NBA Slam-Dunk contest including Dwight Howard.

Dwight Howard

The NBA All-Star Week is scheduled for the week February 14-16, 2020. With the halfway point in the NBA season fast approaching, we look at all the rumours surrounding the 2020 NBA Slam Dunk Contest. Miami Heat star Derrick Jones Jr. remains the only confirmed participant so far.

Also Read | LeBron James Hilariously High-fives Himself After Being Left Hanging By Dwight Howard

Ja Morant and other rumoured participants

Recently, The Athletic reported that Los Angeles Lakers star Dwight Howard has accepted his invitation for the NBA Slam Dunk contest. The 34-year-old headlined the contest for three straight years from 2007-09 while he was with the Orlando Magic. Howard won the competition in 2008. It is no longer a starter in the NBA but still chips in for the Lakers from time to time. He is averaging 7.1 points and 6.8 rebounds in 19.5 minutes per game.

Also Read | Dwight Howard Wooed By Laker Girls On His 34th Birthday Before Timberwolves Game

Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant is also a rumoured entrant for the Slam Dunk Contest. Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports has reported on his participation for the All-Star week contest. Along with Morant, reports suggest Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine is also rumoured to enter the contest. LaVine won the Slam Dunk contest in 2015 and 2016. 

Also Read | Dwight Howard Gets Heartfelt Apology From Red Hot Chili Peppers' Bassist Flea

NBA All-Star week

The NBA Slam-Dunk Contest is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020 (February 16 IST) at the United Center, Chicago. The 3-point Contest and the Skills Challenge are also scheduled for the same day. The NBA All-Star game is set for Sunday, February 16 (February 17, 6:30 AM IST). 

Also Read | LeBron James' No-look Pass For Dwight Howard's Dunk Vs Hawks Sends NBA Fans Into A Frenzy

