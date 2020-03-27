NBA Looking At Las Vegas As An Option For A Neutral Location If The Season Resumes

Though the NBA is likely to remain suspended at June, at the very least, the league is already considering possible locations to hold games at a neutral venue. Team executives are said to prefer NBA Vegas as a viable option for the NBA return. The league is currently considering various scenarios but is not close to finalizing a plan.

As per recent reports, NBA Vegas would conduct a play-in tournament for the final playoff spots before their best-of-five first round. Two rounds will follow before the best-of-five Finals. Portland Trail Blazers' CJ McCollum commented on the NBA return, stating that the tournament needs to be structured properly and the league is in a position to experiment with various solutions.

Though the organisation is determined to complete the ongoing season, the situation depends on the coronavirus outbreak. As of now, the USA has crossed Italy and China in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases (85,594). NBA commissioner Adam Silver stated that the economic impact cannot be gauged just yet, though the NBA has been analysing multiple scenarios daily and are aware that it is not a ‘pretty picture’.

NFL Vegas Raider: NFL team Raiders were to build a new stadium in Vegas

In 2017, the Oakland Raiders decided to move from their hometown in Oakland to the city of Las Vegas. NFL Vegas has been scheduled to host the NBA Draft later in April in order to show support for the Raiders' move to Vegas. NFL Vegas is currently building a home stadium for the Raiders, which was supposed to open this July. In case the stadium does not open by July, the team will go back to play in Oakland. Currently, the NFL season has also been suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak.

