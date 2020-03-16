NBA Return Could Be Pushed Forward Between June-August Post Coronavirus Pandemic: Report

Last week, the NBA was suspended after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested as positive for COVID-19. A day after the suspension, NBA commissioner Adam Silver penned a letter to fans, addressing the NBA return and other steps that will be taken by the league. However, according to recent reports, the NBA return could be pushed ahead to June. In his latter, Adam Silver has stated that the NBA return would take at least a month.

Also read | Adam Silver statement: Silver pens letter to fans after NBA suspends season due to coronavirus outbreak

NBA return: NBA executives believe that a mid-June NBA return could be a best-case scenario

CDC recommendation of no events of 50-plus people for next two months comes as a number of NBA owners and executives increasingly believe a best case scenario is a mid-to-late June return to play -- with no fans. League's scouting for possible arena dates all the way thru August. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 15, 2020

Also read | Donovan Mitchell becomes second NBA player to test positive for coronavirus: NBA players with coronavirus

NBA return: NBA to hold games without fans

Story includes NBA’s willingness to consider team practice facilities for games with no fans — and perhaps a unique television viewing experience. Everything’s on the table. https://t.co/sUDowk4aac — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 16, 2020

The NBA has extended its ban on team practices indefinitely, league sources tell ESPN. Players are still able to work out individually at team facilities. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 16, 2020

On Sunday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a statement advising all events of 50 people or more in the USA should either be cancelled or postponed for two months due to the current coronavirus pandemic. As a result, the NBA return also gets pushed forward to June. The NBA was looking at mid-to-late June NBA return, trying to save their NBA 2019-20 season.

The dates could be pushed all the way to August. The league is also considering playing NBA games at team practices. Even if a June return is confirmed, it would most likely be without an audience. The league is even looking at new venues or arenas to play at where for unique television viewing lines.

Also read | NBA's next steps hinge on US results in virus fight

Adam Silver statement after the suspension

A Letter to NBA Fans pic.twitter.com/hPX6xhmy9d — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2020

NBA return: When will the NBA be back?

The NBA has also banned team practices indefinitely. However, the players can work out individually at team facilities before the NBA return. In an interview with ESPN, Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said that he sees the league go in till August. The teams will probably play a few games before moving on to the playoffs in July and August.

The NBA has previously never stretched past June. In 1999, the season ended on June 25 due to a lockout. So far, Gobert and Donovan Mithcell are the two NBA players with coronavirus.

Also read | When will the NBA be back? Who are the NBA players with coronavirus?