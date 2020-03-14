When will the NBA season resume? How many NBA players have Coronavirus? 

The NBA announced that the season has been suspended until further notice. The reason behind the suspension of the league comes following Utah Jazz player Rudy Gobert testing positive for the Coronavirus disease. However, NBA fans are now eager to know, 'When will the NBA season resume'? and 'How many NBA players have Coronavirus'?

Ahead of the NBA's suspension on Wednesday, officials were discussing putting the league on hold due to the Coronavirus outbreak across the globe. Following Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert testing positive for the coronavirus, the NBA was forced to make their decision to suspend the league and put a hold on the remainder of the 2019-20 season.

The NBA released a statement issuing the remainder of the season will be suspended until further notice:

NBA To Suspend Season Following Tonight's Games pic.twitter.com/2PTx2fkLlW — NBA (@NBA) March 12, 2020

Only a day after news broke that Rudy Gobert was tested positive for Coronavirus, his Utah Jazz teammate Donovan Mitchell also tested positive for the virus and NBA commissioner Adam Silver revealed that the league will be suspended for a minimum of 30 days.

A Letter to NBA Fans pic.twitter.com/hPX6xhmy9d — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2020

How many NBA players have Coronavirus? The answer to that at the moment is two. Both players from Utah Jazz, Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert are the players from the NBA that have tested positive for Coronavirus

