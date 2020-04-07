NBA Reportedly Looking For Options To Speed Up COVID-19 Diagnosis

The NBA, along with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA), is currently looking to develop rapid blood tests to help diagnose COVID-19. The tests, in theory, will be able to diagnose the virus in 15 minutes. On Monday (Tuesday IST), NBA commissioner Adam Silver discussed the NBA hiatus, stating that most probably no decision will be made till the end of May.

According to ESPN, while a rapid test might help resume the NBA season, it is still in the 'exploratory phase'. Multiple league sources stated that NBA and NBPA are looking to make a test that will be similar to a diabetes test. As per the statement of one NBA general manager, rapid testing is the 'key' to return to sports and work. He further added that the end goal is to feel safe in whatever environment one works in.

Another training official spoke about the accessibility of the test if it is developed. He said that while there are NBA players who could have coronavirus, some high-priority people might need it more. Heath-care professionals and emergency workers, he said, take priority over NBA players. However, there is still a concern that even with the test, the league will have to be shut down again if one more player tests positive. Even though the test might help, reports state that considering the feasibility of those plans, one cannot depend on the investigation alone. While commissioner Silver stated that a decision might not be made till May end, reports have hinted at the league being pessimistic regarding the return of the league.

.@WindhorstESPN says there’s “a significant amount of pessimism” in the NBA and the NBPA’s talks about whether they’re going to cancel the season. pic.twitter.com/SAGMJlFRDO — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) April 4, 2020

