Kevin Durant And Three Brooklyn Nets Player Cleared Of COVID-19 Symptoms

A week ago, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19. While the three players, including Kevin Durant, were said to be asymptomatic, one was stated to have COVID-19 symptoms. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), the Nets announced that Kevin Durant and the rest of the players are now clear of coronavirus symptoms.

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: Rihanna and Kevin Durant trade coronavirus jokes during DJ Spade's Instagram live session

Kevin Durant cleared of coronavirus: Three Nets players and Kevin Durant cleared of coronavirus

On a conference call, Nets GM Sean Marks said the four players that tested positive for Covid-19 are now symptom-free. That includes team staff and the entire traveling party. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) April 1, 2020

Also read | Nets players with coronavirus: Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus along with three other Brooklyn Nets players

Kevin Durant cleared of coronavirus: Nets and Kevin Durant cleared of COVID-19 symptoms

According to reports, Nets General Manager Sean Marks revealed the news on a conference call. The players, along with the team's staff and travelling party have now been cleared of COVID-19 symptoms. The team has kept all players' names under wraps. However, Kevin Durant chose to reveal his diagnosis publicly.

Also read | Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell confirm participation in upcoming NBA 2K tournament

Nets players with coronavirus

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Durant among players to test positive for coronavirus

Durant has not had symptoms and was among four positive test results on the Nets. The two-time NBA Finals MVP's message is one for everyone to heed: Stay quarantined. https://t.co/7E58fcyFjm — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 17, 2020

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Durant was last seen with Drake before testing positive with COVID-19

A few days before testing positive for COVID-19, Durant was seen meeting acclaimed Canadian artist Drake. After Durant's diagnosis, the rapper reportedly placed himself in quarantine as a precaution. Reports were also hinting at Kevin Durant's return to the NBA if the league returned after June. Durant will also be participating in the NBA 2k tournament which will be held this weekend and will be broadcast on ESPN. Though the league is trying for a mid-June return, no official statement has been made.

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: Drake self-quarantines post spending time with coronavirus-affected Kevin Durant