Kevin Durant And Three Brooklyn Nets Player Cleared Of COVID-19 Symptoms

Basketball News

On Wednesday (Thursday morning IST), the Brooklyn Nets announced that NBA star Kevin Durant and the rest of the players are now free of coronavirus symptoms. 

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Kevin Durant

A week ago, Kevin Durant and three other Brooklyn Nets players tested positive for COVID-19. While the three players, including Kevin Durant, were said to be asymptomatic, one was stated to have COVID-19 symptoms. On Wednesday (Thursday IST), the Nets announced that Kevin Durant and the rest of the players are now clear of coronavirus symptoms. 

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: Rihanna and Kevin Durant trade coronavirus jokes during DJ Spade's Instagram live session

Kevin Durant cleared of coronavirus: Three Nets players and Kevin Durant cleared of coronavirus

Also read | Nets players with coronavirus: Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus along with three other Brooklyn Nets players

Kevin Durant cleared of coronavirus: Nets and Kevin Durant cleared of COVID-19 symptoms

According to reports, Nets General Manager Sean Marks revealed the news on a conference call. The players, along with the team's staff and travelling party have now been cleared of COVID-19 symptoms. The team has kept all players' names under wraps. However, Kevin Durant chose to reveal his diagnosis publicly. 

Also read | Kevin Durant, Donovan Mitchell confirm participation in upcoming NBA 2K tournament

Kevin Durant coronavirus: Durant among players to test positive for coronavirus

A few days before testing positive for COVID-19, Durant was seen meeting acclaimed Canadian artist Drake. After Durant's diagnosis, the rapper reportedly placed himself in quarantine as a precaution. Reports were also hinting at Kevin Durant's return to the NBA if the league returned after June. Durant will also be participating in the NBA 2k tournament which will be held this weekend and will be broadcast on ESPN. Though the league is trying for a mid-June return, no official statement has been made.

Also read | Kevin Durant coronavirus: Drake self-quarantines post spending time with coronavirus-affected Kevin Durant

First Published:
