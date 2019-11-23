NBA: Kyle Kuzma's New 'goggle' Look After Nasty Eye Injury Against OKC Stumps Netizens

LA Lakers star Kyle Kuzma suffered from a nasty eye injury in the team's recent NBA encounter against Oklahoma City Thunder. The 24-year old youngster was left with a bloodied eye after he took an elbow shot from Thunder’s Darius Bazley right between the eyes. Kyle Kuzma was forced to leave the court by medical officials as Lakers went on to beat Thunder by a 112-107 scoreline.

NBA: Lakers' Kyle Kuzma suffers nasty eye injury against OKC

NBA: Kyle Kuzma desperate to play against Oklahoma City Thunder

Seeing the game through a new lens #KuzControl pic.twitter.com/vFKQcfzYXC — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) November 21, 2019

Kyle Kuzma, who exited the game against Thunder on Tuesday night after scoring five points in just nine minutes, appeared desperate to get back into the match post the incident. But the Lakers’ management opted otherwise, which proved to be a smart decision on their part as Kuzma could not even open his eyes the following day. Kuzma’s new look will see him wearing goggles to help him with the injury and prevent further damage to his eye.

Lakers’ Kyle Kuzma has played 10 games since he made a comeback from a stress fracture on his left ankle that kept him out the first four games of the ongoing NBA season. Kuzma had racked up double-digit scoring in six of his last seven games before he was struck with the ankle injury, averaging around 25 points. In the five games before leaving against the Thunder, the youngster averaged 18 points, shooting 50% from the field and 46.9% from beyond the arc.

NBA: Say hi to 'Big Kuz'

He preferred the nickname “Big Game Kuz” as a nod to the bespectacled star @JamesWorthy42 — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 21, 2019

