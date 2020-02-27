LeBron James Eats Candy Courtside, Sparks Funny Debate Between Twizzlers And Red Vines

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has been a source of a variety of debates in the past. However, none of them matches the marketing intensity of the latest liquorice debate. The Lakers star was seen munching a red candy on the sidelines of the Lakers vs Pelicans match. LeBron James dropped 40 points, eight rebounds and six assists to help the Lakers record a 118-109 win on Tuesday. However, his performance wasn't noticed as much as the candy in his hands.

LeBron James diet: Lakers star sparks candy debate

LeBron James was spotted having red liquorice after his strong performance against the Pelicans. Not surprisingly, there was a debate on whether LeBron was munching on Twizzlers or Red Vines. Opinions were divided and both companies proclaimed LeBron was eating their brand with Twitter posts. The debate is set to continue until LeBron James himself reveals the choice of his favourite red candy.

LeBron James diet: Lakers head coach and teammate unimpressed with LeBron's choice of Red Vines

New Jersey native Frank Vogel, the Lakers head coach, wasn’t happy when he heard the support for Red Vines during his media interaction on Wednesday. He made his stance clear by backing the Twizzlers. Vogel said that he was disappointed that LeBron James wasn’t eating Twizzlers as the general notion was that people from the Midwest and East Coast are ‘Twizzlers people.’ Teammate Anthony Davis also showed his bias as a Twizzlers guy.

"He's technically from the Midwest so I'm a little disappointed he wasn't eating Twizzlers." 😂 Frank Vogel & @AntDavis23 on LeBron eating Red Vines on the bench last night. pic.twitter.com/LEqQwfH3nG — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) February 27, 2020

LeBron James diet: Former teammate reveals that Lakers star has a sweet tooth

The Lakers star is known to have a sweet tooth and a poor diet. Tristan Thompson, who was LeBron’s teammate at Cleveland Cavaliers, told The Athletic that LeBron had the worst diet. He said that the former Cavaliers star had desserts after every meal. Thompson added that James' meal sometimes consisted of five french toasts drowned in syrup with strawberries and bananas. He would then follow it up with a four-egg omelette.

