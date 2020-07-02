NBA Offered 'free-of-cost' Services By Adult Webcam Site During NBA Restart In Orlando

The NBA is scheduled to return on July 30 at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Since no fans will be attending the games as a precaution against the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the league is working on enhancing the live streaming experience for fans. As another precaution in the NBA Bubble, families and other guests will not be allowed to travel with the NBA stars.

NBA bubble: Webcams site Cams makes an official offer to the NBA for the NBA restart

With Walt Disney World hosting the NBA restart throughout the postseason, the NBA Finals will end in October. While the NBA Bubble promises entertainment and recreational activities for the games, players will not be allowed to invite people to visit them and it includes their spouses, children and partners. While on ESPN's First Take, Stephen A Smith spoke about the recreational activities, stating that NBA players might not follow the NBA Bubble rules for three to four months and will not be able to stay without their significant others.

The NBA has offered players multiple entertainment options for the NBA restart which include movie nights, card games, ping-pong and DJ sets. The NBA seeding games will begin on July 30. The first game will be played Utah Jazz and the New Orleans Pelicans (6:30 PM ET), followed by the second game between Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers (9:00 PM ET).

NBA Bubble: Cams.com makes an official VIP Membership offer ahead of NBA restart

Cams.com, which is a leading adult entertainment company, stated that they will give the players, coaches and others at the NBA bubble a free experience. Reports state that the company offered the NBA a 'comped VIP membership to its site'. As per reports, the players or coaches will be able to sign up through 'nba@ffn.com' and access their VIP membership and free tokens to their site which will allow them to access the site 24/7. Through the VIP membership, players will be able to access various online services at any time.

NBA Bubble: The seedings for NBA schedule 2020 featuring the 22 teams travelling to Orlando for the NBA restart

Here's the full NBA schedule for the seeding games, per the @NBA. Up to seven games per day, games starting between 12pm and 9pm ET. Basketball all day. pic.twitter.com/YB2EZ9ZAEm — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) June 26, 2020

(Image source: NBA official site)