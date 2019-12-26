The Debate
The Debate
NBA: WATCH Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley's Failed Attempt At Singing Christmas Carols

Basketball News

NBA on TNT made sure they had a fine festive night analysing post-Christmas night games. Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley share their Christmas stories

Written By Sujay Chakraborty | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA

The Golden State Warriors produced one of their most complete performances this season to cause a major upset against the Houston Rockets on Christmas night. Meanwhile, the league's two best sides on current form - Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers were stunned by the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers respectively.

Also Read | NBA Trade Rumours: Utah Jazz To Trade Dante Exum For Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson

NBA on TNT - Christmas night

Moving aside for from the game, Inside the NBA on 'NBA on TNT' had another fun night analysing the Christmas games. Along with host Ernie Johnson, former players and now analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal were in a fine festive mood. O'Neal and Barkley resorted to their usual banter and also attempted (and failed) to sing Christmas carols. 

Also Read | The NBA On Christmas: Things To Know About League Showcase

Shaquille O'Neal's Christmas wishlist

 

And Charles Barkley's wishlist

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley's Christmas mood

Also Read | The NBA's Showcase Day -- Christmas -- Has Arrived

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard steals the show on Christmas night

Back to the NBA, six games are scheduled for Thursday night (December 27 IST). Dallas Mavericks will aim to bounce back from their loss against the Toronto Raptors when they take on San Antonio Spurs at 6:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, city rivals Brooklyn Nets will meet the New York Knicks at 6:00 AM IST.

Also Read | Anthony Davis Remains Non-committal On Lakers Future, Likely To Enter NBA Free Agency

Published:
COMMENT
