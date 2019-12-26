NBA: WATCH Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley's Failed Attempt At Singing Christmas Carols

The Golden State Warriors produced one of their most complete performances this season to cause a major upset against the Houston Rockets on Christmas night. Meanwhile, the league's two best sides on current form - Milwaukee Bucks and LA Lakers were stunned by the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers respectively.

Wake up, Chuck... it's almost Christmas!! 🎅🎄 pic.twitter.com/RRedCdGJQA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 25, 2019

NBA on TNT - Christmas night

Moving aside for from the game, Inside the NBA on 'NBA on TNT' had another fun night analysing the Christmas games. Along with host Ernie Johnson, former players and now analysts Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O'Neal were in a fine festive mood. O'Neal and Barkley resorted to their usual banter and also attempted (and failed) to sing Christmas carols.

Shaquille O'Neal's Christmas wishlist

The Big Fella wants nothing but the best for Joel Embiid 🏊🎄 pic.twitter.com/FOkpqFOlF7 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 24, 2019

And Charles Barkley's wishlist

Well... Chuck’s list is pretty straightforward 😅🎁 pic.twitter.com/vjZFgznspc — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 25, 2019

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley's Christmas mood

What happened on the 1st day of Christmas, Charles? 🎶😂



Happy Holidays from the Inside crew! #NBAXmas pic.twitter.com/FD35LI9ZjK — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 25, 2019

Clippers star Kawhi Leonard steals the show on Christmas night

Kawhi (35 PTS & 12 REB) balled out in the battle for L.A. 🔥



Clippers win this round… 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/Tjmcrhor46 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) December 26, 2019

Back to the NBA, six games are scheduled for Thursday night (December 27 IST). Dallas Mavericks will aim to bounce back from their loss against the Toronto Raptors when they take on San Antonio Spurs at 6:30 AM IST. Meanwhile, city rivals Brooklyn Nets will meet the New York Knicks at 6:00 AM IST.

