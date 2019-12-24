Anthony Davis Remains Non-committal On Lakers Future, Likely To Enter NBA Free Agency

"We'll see what happens at the end of the season", were the words of Anthony Davis while speaking to ESPN's First Take. The former New Orleans Pelicans man was granted a trade request to the Lakers by the Pelicans earlier this year. However, it now appears that Anthony Davis is likely to enter Free Agency in the summer in order to get his hands on a more lucrative contract.

Anthony Davis reiterated Wednesday that he plans to enter free agency next summer no matter what happens this season with the Lakers https://t.co/YGrtfelkpa pic.twitter.com/vLTYfEE6cE — Forbes SportsMoney (@ForbesSports) December 19, 2019

Anthony Davis' Lakers future up in the air

After January 7, Anthony Davis will have the option of signing an extension with the Lakers. However, the Lakers can only offer him a four-year contract worth a reported $146 million. Should the six-time NBA All-Star choose to wait until the summer, he could then be offered a five-year contract by the Lakers at a reported $202 million. The general consensus around the NBA is, supposedly, that Anthony Davis will enter Free Agency. However, once the Lakers man enters Free Agency, it is widely believed that he will re-sign with the Lakers in the summer.

Despite the not-so-recent speculation regarding Anthony Davis' future in Los Angeles, it is difficult to see the three-time All-NBA first team member leaving the Lakers. The Lakers currently have the best record in the NBA's Western Conference. While the Lakers may have been at the receiving end of three consecutive defeats against the Indiana Pacers, Eastern Conference leaders Milwaukee Bucks and the Denver Nuggets, the Lakers still have a highly competitive team for the foreseeable future. LeBron James is averaging 25.8 points this season and has formed an impressive partnership with Anthony Davis. In fact, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the fastest players to record a 50-point game for the Lakers. Against the Minnesota Timberwolves earlier in December, Anthony Davis and LeBron James combined for a massive 82 points. In doing so, the Lakers' star duo became the first pair of Lakers teammates to combine for 70+ points in consecutive games since Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O'Neal in March 2003.

LeBron James and Anthony Davis are the first pair of Lakers teammates to combine for 70+ points in consecutive games since Kobe and Shaq in March 2003. — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 9, 2019

