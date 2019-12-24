NBA Trade Rumours: Utah Jazz To Trade Dante Exum For Cavaliers' Jordan Clarkson

According to NBA reports, Utah Jazz have agreed to trade their guard Dante Exum along with two second-round picks to the Cleveland Cavaliers. The Cavaliers will trade guard Jordan Clarkson in return. As per the reports, the Jazz are hoping that Clarkson will help them improve their bench scoring.

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: Andre Iguodala trade blocked by Grizzlies, seeking the first-round pick

NBA Trade Rumours: Utah Jazz to trade Dante Exum and two second-round picks for Jordan Clarkson

And ... the drought ends: First NBA trade since Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul blockbuster on July 11. https://t.co/W2uo6gdJtz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 24, 2019

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: Kevin Love on verge of leaving Cleveland Cavaliers for Boston Celtics

Exum was Jazz’s No 5 overall pick in the NBA 2014 draft. The Jazz will send Cleveland 2022 (via San Antonio) and 2023 (via Golden State) 2nd round picks, according to NBA reports. This will be the first trade since the Russell Westbrook-Chris Paul trade on July 11, 2019. Clarkson has a $13.4 million contract which will soon expire, while Exum has two years and $19.2 million left on his contract. As per the reports, Cleveland Cavaliers will make a $3.83 million trade exception. The Cavaliers will have one year to use the exception.

Cavs are trading Jordan Clarkson to the Jazz for Dante Exum, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/mFioznM4pi — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 24, 2019

The reports also said that the Cavaliers will start to trade their veterans and collect younger players and draft picks. Currently, Clarkson is averaging 14.6 points per game. He scored season-high 33 points which included 12-of-27 shooting against Memphis Grizzlies on Friday night (Saturday morning IST). They will also have approximately $28 million left for salary cap for free agency next year.

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: Nets set to splash big for acquiring Kevin Love from reeling Cleveland Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavalier’s general manager Koby Altman and Utah Jazz’s general manager Justin Zanik reportedly have a strong and professional relationship. They have worked together on three trades in the last three years. In November 2018, the Utah Jazz received Kyle Korver for Alec Burks along with two second-round picks. In February 2018, they had a three-way deal with Sacramento Kings where Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Jae Crowder for Utah’s Rodney Hood.

Also read | NBA Trade Rumours: Cleveland Cavaliers set to trade Kevin Love, Trail Blazers interested