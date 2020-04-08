The Debate
NBA Owners Might Receive Player Compensation Deal As Refunds After COVID-19 Pandemic

Basketball News

According to NBA reports, NBA owners (and players) might receive refunds under an NBA player compensation deal after the coronavirus suspension is over.

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
NBA owners

NBA owners might receive refunds under an NBA player compensation deal after the coronavirus suspension is over. The NBA owners could reportedly get the NBA refunds which the players have already received from their negotiations with the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA). After the suspension was announced on March 11, various reports have stated that a potential NBA salary cut is on the cards to avoid long-term losses.

Also read | NBA salary cut: Players stand to lose $600 million on 2019-20 season getting cancelled

NBA refunds: NBA owners might receive refunds after an NBA player compensation deal

Also read | NBA coronavirus: The league and NBA owners looking to conclude 2019-20 season latest by Labour Day weekend: Reports 

Also read | NBA salary cut: LeBron James, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant to refuse NBA salary cut during NBA coronavirus suspension? 

According to reports, NBPA executives stated that any NBA player compensation deal initiated by the NBPA and NBA owners will involve refunds for all contracts. The repayments will affect players who receive their salary on a six-month cycle the most. As per ESPN, players like LeBron James are on those cycles and are yet to receive two more paychecks (April 15 and May 1).

Also read | NBA owners could hold player salaries in escrow if games are cancelled for a later  NBA player compensation deal

 

 

