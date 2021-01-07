NBA Players And Coaches Shocked, Call US Capitol Violence 'an Absolute Disgrace' Online

This week, Donald Trump supporters stormed the US Capitol. The scene was unexpected, as violence resulted in people getting hurt. People took to commenting on the situation, which included NBA players and coaches – understandably furious over the series of events. The NBA community drew attention to the Black Lives Matter movement once again, calling out the 'white privilege', which has become evident.

Also read | Woman shot inside Capitol during riot has died: US Capitol shots fired

NBA players and coaches speak up on the US Capitol protests

An absolute disgrace what’s happening at the US Capitol right now. And a blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved. 🗑🗑🗑 — Kevin Love (@kevinlove) January 6, 2021

You do things like this when you know there is a certain privilege where nothing is gonna happen to you. — 🏁 Jamal Crawford (@JCrossover) January 6, 2021

As the protests continued, NBA players and coaches offered up their comments, candid about their views – especially after their united support for BLM last year. "Whole different energy for BLM though," wrote Jamal Crawford, adding that only someone with an undeniable privilege can do something can do this.

Kevin Love appeared disappointed with the events, labelling it as a "disgrace" and a "blatant example of inequity in how law enforcement chooses to deal with those involved".

Doc Rivers on today’s events: “I will say it, because I don’t think a lot of people want to. Can you imagine today, if those were all black people storming the Capitol, and what would have happened? That, to me, is a picture that’s worth a thousand words for all of us to see.” pic.twitter.com/tk9I35Ksgw — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) January 6, 2021

Coach Doc Rivers spoke unabashedly, asking people what would have happened if black people had stormed the Capitol. "No police dogs turned on people, no billy clubs hitting people. People peacefully being escorted out of the Capitol," he said, pointing out that police can indeed peacefully escort people.

Also read | US Capitol breached: Complex secure after violent occupation

Washington Wizards star Bradley thought of the events are disheartening, referring to a "lack of sense of urgency to respond to what was going on versus protesters with Black Lives Matter over the summer". He referred to Trump's old tweet about people vandalising, wondering if he will have "his foot in his mouth".

Ahhhhhh , they’re showing us the right way to protest today. 📝 pic.twitter.com/Delu62qQwU — ty Jerome (@tyjerome_) January 6, 2021

Built on TWO DIFFERENT SYSTEMS. Smh — Damion Lee (@Dami0nLee) January 6, 2021

Also read | US Capitol protest: PM Modi condemns 'unlawful protests' at US Capitol, calls for 'peaceful transfer of power'

There is literally a tweet for everything. Cat got your tongue today huh? https://t.co/yKd8dgm2wn — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 6, 2021

Steph Curry retweeted the very tweet mentioned by Beal, calling it the "tweet for everything". "Cat got your tongue today huh?" Curry asked. Retired Miami Heat star Dwyane Wade also commented, surprised and amazed how they just stormed the Capitol.

They’ve Stormed The Capital!!!! Wow. Just wow. — DWade (@DwyaneWade) January 6, 2021

"Can't believe it, at a loss for words with it,” John Wall said after their game against the Indiana Pacers. Heat's Bam Adebayo also voiced the same concern as Doc Rivers, believing there would be tear gas and rubber bullets.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr remained as brutal as ever, calling out senators. “I wish that people like Ted Cruz, Marco Rubio and Josh Hawley had to do pre-game media before they met in Congress,” Kerr said. He added that it will be nice if they answer his question – "Are you happy now? Do you keep moving the line back? Does this change anything? Are you going to continue to enable?"

Also read | US Capitol updates LIVE: 52 arrested, four dead in pro-Trump riots in Washington

(Image credits: AP)