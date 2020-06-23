NBA Players 'excited' For Restart In Orlando, Expected To Approve Resumption Soon: Report

The NBA 2019-20 is currently scheduled to resume from July 30. The National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) is soon expected to approve the terms about the 2019-20 season resumption. While players were reported to be eager to get back on the court, some NBA stars were reported to be against the comeback due to the ongoing protests and political situation in the USA.

NBA schedule: NBA players eager for the NBA restart at Disney World

The NBPA had initially agreed to the NBA restart, but there were rising concerns revolving around the COVID-19 pandemic and protests in the USA. However, ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that the NBPA is soon expected to approve the NBA schedule at the Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Windhorst stated that everyone he talked to stated that the NBA restart was 'too big to fail'.

NBA Disney World restart is almost finalized

Windhorst reported that while there were doubts, the majority of the players are excited to play and want to play at the bubble. He further added the league and NBPA were on the 'verge of coming to an agreement'. As per Windhorst, the announcement could be made in the next 48 hours and training camps could start 'the middle of this week'.

According to previous reports, the league wants to resume the season by July 31. From Tuesday (Wednesday IST), the league will be opening a one-week window where teams can sign players, which included 10-day contracts for the remaining NBA 2019-20 season. The NBA restart format states that 22 teams according to the NBA Conference standings will be returning to the bubble, after which a play-in tournament will be held before the playoffs are played. A few days ago, concerns regarding the safety were raised as COVID-19 cases rose in Florida.

Concerns for NBA Disney World return raised after COVID-19 cases rise in Florida

Coronavirus cases in Florida are spiking incredibly fast. This is like what was happening in Italy when Italy was in a crisis.



The GOP moved its convention to Florida.



We're about to have an epic clash between ignorance and reality.#DeSantisBetrayedFlorida pic.twitter.com/ao8HPAOtwW — JRehling (@JRehling) June 18, 2020

Apart from the above-mentioned safety concerns, players like Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving and LA Lakers Dwight Howard were reported to be against the restart. According to both players, everyone needs to concentrate on the social situation in the country and a restart will only become a distraction. However, Lakers star LeBron James was reported to be for the NBA restart as he believed they could bring change while playing the games.

