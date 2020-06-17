Why Does LeBron James Want The NBA Restart While Kyrie Irving Stands Opposed?

After the NBA approved the plan to resume the NBA season amid the ongoing protests in the USA, Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving led the discussion to sit out the games in Orlando. However, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is seemingly on the side of the NBA restart as he believes athletes can effect change even from Walt Disney World in Orlando. As per recent reports, James wants to play the games as he knows it will help his NBA legacy.

Why does LeBron James want the NBA restart?

"LeBron is going to make sure those games in Orlando are played, because he knows they could have a huge impact on his legacy. He knows picking up one or two more titles is the potential tipping point, and he's determined to go for it."



- Eastern Conference executive

(Via ESPN) pic.twitter.com/jlSR0cIfxm — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) June 15, 2020

LeBron James wants NBA restart to go through so it can impact his legacy

As per ESPN, an Eastern Conference executive stated that LeBron James is going to 'make sure those games are played because he knows they could have a huge impact on his legacy'. The executive also added that winning one or two more NBA championships could be his 'tipping point', which is why he is determined to go for it. Previously, The Athletic reported that LeBron James is sure he can continue impacting the world in a positive way from Orlando during the protests, which was the primary concern. James, who is considered one of the NBA all-time greats, is often selected after NBA legend Michael Jordan or late Lakers legend Kobe Bryant in the conversation of the game's greats. Currently, LeBron James has won three NBA championships – two with the Miami Heat (2012, 2013) and one with the Cleveland Cavaliers (2016).

While James wants the season to resume, he has been vocal about the protests and George Floyd's death on Twitter and Instagram. James, along with other black athletes, has also started a voting rights club which will help African American people cast their votes. Two days ago, a community leader from Portland called Lakayana Drury wrote an open letter to the Lakers star, asking him to sit out the NBA season. In the letter, Drury requested him to 'not participate' in the season as they want him to address the 'racial disparities' in the NBA as well as in the country.

My open letter to @KingJames asking him to not participate in the NBA season return until the organization has addressed racial disparities within the organization and in our country. #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/d34EQFqoz8 — Lakayana (@LakayanaD) June 15, 2020

Kyrie Irving wants out of the NBA return to support the protests

During a conference call, Nets star and National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) vice president Kyrie Irving stated that he is against the NBA return in Orlando. As per reports, Irving has made it clear that he was willing to give up everything he has in order to take a stand for the ongoing protests in the USA. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania shared the details of the call via his Twitter account.

As per reports, Irving was the one who organised the call so social reform could be discussed considering the situation in the country. At the end of the call, Carmelo Anthony, Donovan Mitchell and Dwight Howard mentioned 'possibly sitting out' when the games resume. Reports also added that while Irving does not support the decision to travel to Walt Disney World in Orlando, he will travel if all the players agreed on it being the correct call.

Amid his reservations on restarting season, Kyrie Irving has lent a strong voice to ongoing call w/ NBA players tonight. One player in text: "He's trying to give players a platform to be able to have a discussion -- on the bubble, racial equality and unity...It's a good call." — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 13, 2020

Sitting out the games would also mean that Irving would lose a part of his $140 million contract with the Nets. As per reports, the guard has already lost $8 million of his salary due to the NBA suspension caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As per Heavy, Irving's value could drop to $60 million considering the financial consequences of the pandemic. Irving was also injured during the 2019-20 season. He played nine games in January, but later underwent arthroscopic surgery which ended his 2019-20 campaign.

