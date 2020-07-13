NBA Players Will Have To Wear Team Uniforms When Arriving To Games: Report

The NBA has reportedly finalised a protocol that will see players don their usual uniforms and warm-up kits when they arrive at the stadium ahead of the game. With the league trying to ensure the safety of the players inside the NBA bubble, the latest protocol was reportedly agreed by the league owners last week.

During the regular season (outside the NBA bubble), players had the liberty to dress up and arrive at games in style. Over the years several players have carved out a niche in the NBA as being known for their eccentric fashion. The likes of Houston Rockets' Russell Westbrook and James Harden, Los Angeles Lakers' Kyle Kuzma and several others have used their "tunnel walk" as a style statement. However, the latest protocol means each player will be kitted up in their team warm-up sets during the pre-game session.

NBA uniforms to be worn before leaving the hotel

Per ESPN, the primary reason for implementing the protocol is the fact that the locker rooms at the arenas are not equipped with showers. This would mean players would have an additional chore of changing in close quarters before and after games at the venue, and that too without showering. Instead, the NBA will instruct players to arrive wearing the team outfits with proper sanitisation and social distancing guidelines followed. Players will also have to depart 40 minutes after the game ends.

"That is crazy," Houston Rockets star PJ Tucker told ESPN. "I think that takes away originally what getting dressed was all about. It wasn't even about the tunnel walk, it was more about getting dressed up and going to work. To me, it's like a mindset, getting dressed and getting ready to go to my game. It puts me in the mindset that I'm ready to work and helps me find my focus."

Per reports, the only way players could make a fashion statement is with their masks. It is said the NBA will allow players to wear masks issued by the league, the team or they can also bring masks of their own.

The NBA season has been suspended since March 11 after Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for COVID-19. After a four-month hiatus, the 2019-20 season will resume on July 30 inside the NBA bubble at Disney World in Orlando, Florida. Teams have already started reporting at the resort for the initial phase of COVID testing post which the players testing negative can continue with their team's training session.

