NBA Playoffs Schedule: First Round Matchups Of Western And Eastern Conference Confirmed

Despite the countless health concerns raised amid the COVID-19 crisis, the NBA resumed their 2019-20 season with 22 teams playing eight seeding games each with an option for a play-in tournament. With no new cases at the NBA bubble in Orlando, the league will begin with their traditional playoffs series starting from August 17 (August 18 IST). The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, securing their playoff spot against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers.

NBA playoffs schedule: NBA Playoffs Western Conference matchups

NBA Playoffs matchups: Los Angeles Lakers (No.1) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 8)

GAME DATE/TIME Game 1: Trail Blazers at Lakers August 18, 9:00 PM EST (August 19, 6:30 AM IST) Game 2: Trail Blazers at Lakers August 20, 9:00 PM EST (August 21, 6:30 AM IST) Game 3: Lakers at Trail Blazers August 22, 8:30 PM EST (August 23, 6:00 AM IST) Game 4: Lakers at Trail Blazers August 24, 9:00 PM EST (August 25, 6:30 AM IST) Game 5: Trail Blazers at Lakers August 26, TBD Game 6: Lakers at Trail Blazers August 28, TBD Game 7: Trail Blazers at Lakers August 30, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Los Angeles Clippers (No. 2) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 7)

GAME DATE/TIME Game 1: Mavericks at Clippers August 17, 9:00 PM EST (August 18, 6:30 AM IST) Game 2: Mavericks at Clippers August 19, 9:00 PM EST (August 20, 6:30 AM IST) Game 3: Clippers at Mavericks August 21, 8:30 PM EST (August 22, 6:00 AM IST) Game 4: Clippers at Mavericks August 23, 3:30 PM EST (August 24, 1:00 AM IST) Game 5: Mavericks at Clippers August 25, TBD Game 6: Clippers at Mavericks August 27, TBD Game 7: Mavericks at Clippers August 29, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Denver Nuggets (No. 3) vs Utah Jazz (No. 6)

GAME DATE/TIME Game 1: Jazz at Nuggets August 17, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST) Game 2: Jazz at Nuggets August 19, 4:00 PM EST (August 20, 1:30 AM IST) Game 3: Nuggets at Jazz August 21, 4:00 PM EST (August 22, 1:00 AM IST) Game 4: Nuggets at Jazz August 23, 9:00 PM EST (August 24, 6:30 AM IST) Game 5: Jazz at Nuggets August 25, TBD Game 6: Nuggets at Jazz August 27, TBD Game 7: Jazz at Nuggets August 29, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Houston Rockets (No. 4) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 5)

GAME DATE/TIME Game 1: Thunder at Rockets August 18, 6:30 PM EST (August 19, 4:00 AM IST) Game 2: Thunder at Rockets August 20, 3:30 PM EST (August 21, 1:00 AM IST) Game 3: Rockets at Thunder August 22, 6:00 PM EST (August 23, 3:30 AM IST) Game 4: Rockets at Thunder August 24, 4:00 PM EST (August 25, 1:30 AM IST) Game 5: Thunder at Rockets August 26, TBD Game 6: Rockets at Thunder August 28, TBD Game 7: Thunder at Rockets August 30, TBD

NBA playoffs schedule: NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference matchups

NBA Playoffs matchups: Milwaukee Bucks (No. 1) vs Orlando Magic (No. 8)

GAME DATE/TIME Game 1: Magic at Bucks August 18, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST) Game 2: Magic at Bucks August 20, 6:00 PM EST (August 21, 3:30 AM IST) Game 3: Bucks at Magic August 22, 1:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) Game 4: Bucks at Magic August 24, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST) Game 5: Magic at Bucks August 26, TBD Game 6: Bucks at Magic August 28, TBD Game 7: Magic at Bucks August 30, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Toronto Raptors (No. 2) vs Brooklyn Nets (No. 7)

GAME DATE/TIME Game 1: Nets at Raptors August 17, 4:00 PM EST (August 18, 1:00 AM IST) Game 2: Nets at Raptors August 19, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST) Game 3: Raptors at Nets August 21, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST) Game 4: Raptors at Nets August 23, 6:30 PM EST (August 24, 4:00 AM IST) Game 5: Nets at Raptors August 25, TBD Game 6: Raptors at Nets August 27, TBD Game 7: Nets at Raptors August 29, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Boston Celtics (No. 3) vs Philadelphia 76ers (No. 6)

GAME DATE/TIME Game 1: 76ers at Celtics August 17, 6:30 PM EST (August 18, 4:00 AM IST) Game 2: 76ers at Celtics August 19, 6:30 PM EST (August 20, 4:00 AM IST) Game 3: Celtics at 76ers August 21, 6:30 PM EST (August 22, 4:00 AM IST) Game 4: Celtics at 76ers August 23, 1:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) Game 5: 76ers at Celtics August 25, TBD Game 6: Celtics at 76ers August 27, TBD Game 7: 76ers at Celtics August 29, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Indiana Pacers (No. 4) vs Miami Heat (No. 5)

GAME DATE/TIME Game 1: Heat at Pacers August 18, 4:00 PM EST (August 19, 1:00 AM IST) Game 2: Heat at Pacers August 20, 1:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) Game 3: Pacers at Heat August 22, 3:30 PM EST (August 23, 1:00 AM IST) Game 4: Pacers at Heat August 24, 6:30 PM EST (August 25, 4:00 AM IST) Game 5: Heat at Pacers August 26, TBD Game 6: Pacers at Heat August 28, TBD Game 7: Heat at Pacers August 30, TBD

NOTE: Game 5, 6 and 7 of every series will be played only if necessary

NBA playoffs live stream and other details

The broadcast for the playoffs will be divided into ESPN and TNT, including some games being shown by NBA TV. For live streaming, US citizens can choose either Watch ESPN or Watch TNT as their primary options, available on both desktop and mobile app. FuboTV also live streams the games, which can be watched with a seven-day free trial and then a paid subscription. In India, some games will be broadcast on Sony Six.

Games can be streamed on the Sony LIV or Fancode app, which is NBA's official streaming partner in India. Worldwide fans can access the games through the NBA League Pass, which streams all games at the NBA bubble.

NBA Playoffs schedule

August 31: Conference semi-finals start

September 15: Conference Finals start

September 30: NBA Finals start

