NBA Playoffs Schedule: First Round Matchups Of Western And Eastern Conference Confirmed

NBA Playoffs schedule: With Portland Trail Blazers defeating the Memphis Grizzlies during the play-in tournament, the playoffs schedule has been finalised.

NBA Playoffs schedule

Despite the countless health concerns raised amid the COVID-19 crisis, the NBA resumed their 2019-20 season with 22 teams playing eight seeding games each with an option for a play-in tournament. With no new cases at the NBA bubble in Orlando, the league will begin with their traditional playoffs series starting from August 17 (August 18 IST). The Portland Trail Blazers beat the Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday, securing their playoff spot against the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers. 

NBA playoffs schedule: NBA Playoffs Western Conference matchups

NBA Playoffs matchups: Los Angeles Lakers (No.1) vs Portland Trail Blazers (No. 8)

GAME DATE/TIME

Game 1: Trail Blazers at Lakers

 August 18, 9:00 PM EST (August 19, 6:30 AM IST)

Game 2: Trail Blazers at Lakers

August 20, 9:00 PM EST (August 21, 6:30 AM IST)

Game 3: Lakers at Trail Blazers

August 22, 8:30 PM EST (August 23, 6:00 AM IST)

Game 4: Lakers at Trail Blazers

August 24, 9:00 PM EST (August 25, 6:30 AM IST)

Game 5: Trail Blazers at Lakers

 August 26, TBD

Game 6: Lakers at Trail Blazers

 August 28, TBD

Game 7: Trail Blazers at Lakers

 August 30, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Los Angeles Clippers (No. 2) vs Dallas Mavericks (No. 7)

GAME DATE/TIME

Game 1: Mavericks at Clippers

 August 17, 9:00 PM EST (August 18, 6:30 AM IST)

Game 2: Mavericks at Clippers

August 19, 9:00 PM EST (August 20, 6:30 AM IST)

Game 3: Clippers at Mavericks

August 21, 8:30 PM EST (August 22, 6:00 AM IST)

Game 4: Clippers at Mavericks

August 23, 3:30 PM EST (August 24, 1:00 AM IST)

Game 5: Mavericks at Clippers

 August 25, TBD

Game 6: Clippers at Mavericks

 August 27, TBD

Game 7: Mavericks at Clippers

 August 29, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Denver Nuggets (No. 3) vs Utah Jazz (No. 6)

GAME DATE/TIME

Game 1: Jazz at Nuggets

 August 17, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST)

Game 2: Jazz at Nuggets

August 19, 4:00 PM EST (August 20, 1:30 AM IST)

Game 3: Nuggets at Jazz

August 21, 4:00 PM EST (August 22, 1:00 AM IST)

Game 4: Nuggets at Jazz

August 23, 9:00 PM EST (August 24, 6:30 AM IST)

Game 5: Jazz at Nuggets

 August 25, TBD

Game 6: Nuggets at Jazz

 August 27, TBD

Game 7: Jazz at Nuggets

 August 29, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Houston Rockets (No. 4) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (No. 5)

GAME DATE/TIME

Game 1: Thunder at Rockets

 August 18, 6:30 PM EST (August 19, 4:00 AM IST)

Game 2: Thunder at Rockets

August 20, 3:30 PM EST (August 21, 1:00 AM IST)

Game 3: Rockets at Thunder

August 22, 6:00 PM EST (August 23, 3:30 AM IST)

Game 4: Rockets at Thunder

August 24, 4:00 PM EST (August 25, 1:30 AM IST)

Game 5: Thunder at Rockets

 August 26, TBD

Game 6: Rockets at Thunder

 August 28, TBD

Game 7: Thunder at Rockets

 August 30, TBD

NBA playoffs schedule: NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference matchups

NBA Playoffs matchups: Milwaukee Bucks (No. 1) vs Orlando Magic (No. 8)

GAME DATE/TIME

Game 1: Magic at Bucks

August 18, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST)

Game 2: Magic at Bucks

August 20, 6:00 PM EST (August 21, 3:30 AM IST)

Game 3: Bucks at Magic

August 22, 1:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST)

Game 4: Bucks at Magic

August 24, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST)

Game 5: Magic at Bucks

 August 26, TBD

Game 6: Bucks at Magic

 August 28, TBD

Game 7: Magic at Bucks

 August 30, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Toronto Raptors (No. 2) vs Brooklyn Nets (No. 7)

GAME DATE/TIME

Game 1: Nets at Raptors

August 17, 4:00 PM EST (August 18, 1:00 AM IST)

Game 2: Nets at Raptors

August 19, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST)

Game 3: Raptors at Nets

August 21, 1:30 PM EST (11:00 PM IST)

Game 4: Raptors at Nets

August 23, 6:30 PM EST (August 24, 4:00 AM IST)

Game 5: Nets at Raptors

 August 25, TBD

Game 6: Raptors at Nets

 August 27, TBD

Game 7: Nets at Raptors

 August 29, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Boston Celtics (No. 3) vs Philadelphia 76ers (No. 6)

GAME DATE/TIME

Game 1: 76ers at Celtics

August 17, 6:30 PM EST (August 18, 4:00 AM IST)

Game 2: 76ers at Celtics

August 19, 6:30 PM EST (August 20, 4:00 AM IST)

Game 3: Celtics at 76ers

August 21, 6:30 PM EST (August 22, 4:00 AM IST)

Game 4: Celtics at 76ers

August 23, 1:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST)

Game 5: 76ers at Celtics

 August 25, TBD

Game 6: Celtics at 76ers

 August 27, TBD

Game 7: 76ers at Celtics

 August 29, TBD

NBA Playoffs matchups: Indiana Pacers (No. 4) vs Miami Heat (No. 5)

GAME DATE/TIME

Game 1: Heat at Pacers

August 18, 4:00 PM EST (August 19, 1:00 AM IST)

Game 2: Heat at Pacers

August 20, 1:00 PM EST (10:30 PM IST)

Game 3: Pacers at Heat

August 22, 3:30 PM EST (August 23, 1:00 AM IST)

Game 4: Pacers at Heat

August 24, 6:30 PM EST (August 25, 4:00 AM IST)

Game 5: Heat at Pacers

 August 26, TBD

Game 6: Pacers at Heat

 August 28, TBD

Game 7: Heat at Pacers

 August 30, TBD

NOTE: Game 5, 6 and 7 of every series will be played only if necessary

NBA playoffs live stream and other details

The broadcast for the playoffs will be divided into ESPN and TNT, including some games being shown by NBA TV.  For live streaming, US citizens can choose either Watch ESPN or Watch TNT as their primary options, available on both desktop and mobile app. FuboTV also live streams the games, which can be watched with a seven-day free trial and then a paid subscription. In India, some games will be broadcast on Sony Six.

Games can be streamed on the Sony LIV or Fancode app, which is NBA's official streaming partner in India. Worldwide fans can access the games through the NBA League Pass, which streams all games at the NBA bubble. 

NBA Playoffs schedule

  • August 31: Conference semi-finals start 
  • September 15: Conference Finals start
  • September 30: NBA Finals start

(Image source: NBA official site)

