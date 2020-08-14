NBA Playoffs Schedule And Postseason Matchups For Eastern And Western Conferences

Portland Trail Blazers came from behind in the final quarter of the game to register a dramatic victory 134-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets. Thursday's win means the Trail Blazers will face the Memphis Grizzlies in the first-ever NBA play-in tournament to decide the eighth and final Western Conference seed.

Apart from the eighth-seeded team in the Western Conference, the rest of the playoffs bracket is set, barring the fourth and fifth seeds in both the conferences. The placing for Miami Heat, Indiana Pacers, Houston Rockets and OKC Thunder will be decided on Friday night (Saturday IST).

NBA playoffs schedule

As mentioned above, before the NBA proceeds with the regular playoffs format, the Grizzlies and Trail Blazers will face off in a two-game series (if necessary) to qualify for the postseason tournament. The slight adaption was added to the format for the restart, where the No. 9 seed would get an opportunity to qualify for the playoffs if the team was within four games of the No. 8 seed at the end of the regular season games in Orlando. Wednesday's win saw the Trail Blazers occupy the eight place with a 35-39 record. Meanwhile, the Grizzlies ended the season with a 34-39 record. Pheonix Suns were dealt a heartbreaking exit despite being the only team win all games inside the bubble.

Play-in tournament schedule

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers, Saturday, August 15, 2:30 PM ET on ABC

Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers, Sunday, August 16, 4:30 PM ET on ESPN (if Trail Blazers lose Saturday's game)

Playoffs

August 17 - August 30: First round

August 31 - Conference semifinals start

September 15: Conference Finals start

September 30: NBA Finals start

NBA playoffs TV schedule

NBA playoffs matchups

Eastern Conference

Milwaukee Bucks (1) vs Orlando Magic (8)

Toronto Raptors (2) vs Brooklyn Nets (7)

Boston Celtics (3) vs Philadelphia 76ers (6)

Miami Heat (4/5) vs Indiana Pacers (5/4)

Western Conference Matchups

Los Angeles Lakers (1) vs Portland Trail Blazers/Memphis Grizzlies (8)

Los Angeles Clippers (2) vs Dallas Mavericks (7)

Denver Nuggets (3) vs Utah Jazz (6)

Houston Rockets (4/5) vs Oklahoma City Thunder (5/4)

