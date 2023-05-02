NBA Playoffs, Warriors Vs Lakers: How To Watch, Predictions, Line-up, Top Picks, Time

On Tuesday night, Game 1 of the much-awaited matchup between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers will mark the beginning of the 2023 NBA Playoffs' conference semi-finals for both star-studded teams. Warriors head into the series after defeating Sacramento Kings by 4-3 in Round 1. On the other hand, the Lakers side is coming off a 4-2 win over Memphis Grizzlies.

On Tuesday night, Stephen Curry has the best points average of 33.7, while LeBron James heads into the much-anticipated game with an average of 22.2 points per game this season. Kevon Looney leads the list of players in the matchup to make the most rebounds with an average of 15.1 per game, whereas Lakers star Anthony Davis follows with 13.7. On the other hand, Draymond Green has made eight assists per game so far this season.

Both teams have clashed thrice in the regular season, with Lakers winning all three games. Warriors have faced Lakers seven time in the Playoff series and have won thrice, while Lakers lead the head-to-head records with four series wins to their credit. Here’s a look at the top picks for the match.

Golden State Warriors: Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins

Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, Draymond Green, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James, Anthony Davis, D'Angelo Russell, Austin Reaves, and Rui Hachimura

Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predicted lineups

LA Lakers Predicted Starting lineup: G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Austin Reaves, C – Anthony Davis, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, F – LeBron James

G – D’Angelo Russell, G – Austin Reaves, C – Anthony Davis, F – Jarred Vanderbilt, F – LeBron James Golden State Warriors Starting lineup: G – Stephen Curry, G – Klay Thompson, C – Kevon Looney, F – Andrew Wiggins, F – Draymond Green

How to watch the live streaming of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in India?

Basketball fans in India can watch the live streaming of Game 1 of the Warriors vs Lakers, 2023 NBA Playoffs, Conference semi-finals on Voot Select, Jio Cinema, and NBA.com on a subscription basis in India. The match will begin at 7:30 AM IST on Wednesday, May 3 in India.

How to watch the live telecast of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in India?

NBA fans in India can also watch Golden State Warriors vs Los Angeles Lakers on Sports 18 on their TVs.

How to watch the live streaming of the 2023 NBA Playoffs in the US?

In the US, fans can watch the live streaming on ESPN and ABC, while TNT and NBA TV will broadcast the match on television. The match will begin at 10:00 p.m. ET on Tuesday, May 2 in the US.