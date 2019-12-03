NBA Power Rankings Week 6: Bucks, Lakers And Raptors Flourish With Dominant Displays

The 2019-20 NBA season is already six weeks old and now the league enters into December and then the Christmas week. The teams in both Eastern and Western Conference are currently jostling for a playoff spot with few teams already appearing to be out of contention. While the frontrunners for this year's title are already emerging, we enter Week 7 and see which team has done well in the latest power rankings.

NBA Power Rankings: Milwaukee Bucks

The team led by Giannis Antetokounmpo has dethroned the Los Angeles Lakers from the top spot. The Bucks blew away the Hornets on Sunday night and are currently on an 11-game unbeaten run. Antetokounmpo's performance has been great this season as he is averaging 30.9 points per game. With Bucks set to face the New York Knicks, Detroit Pistons, and Los Angeles Clippers in their upcoming games, there are chances that this team will come out the week with their winning-run still intact.

NBA Power Rankings: Los Angeles Lakers

The Lakers' 10-game winning streak was ended by the Mavericks but the team still boast the NBA's joint best record. LeBron James and Anthony Davis partnership have been growing in this season so far and Lakers players from the bench have been impressive during wins over the Spurs and Pelicans. However, this is a big week for the Lakers as they face tough games against the Denver Nuggets, Utah Jazz, and Portland Trail Blazers.

NBA Power Rankings: Toronto Raptors

The defending champions have won seven straight games, picking up wins over the Sixers and Jazz. It looked like Raptors will enter the rebuild mode after losing Kawhi Leonard in Free Agency, but the 2019 champions have held on their own and are the best in the East. The Raptors occupy the second spot in the East with 15-4 record, behind LA Lakers. Against Utah Jazz, they dropped 130 points with Serge Ibaka also making his return against Utah Jazz. Kyle Lowry is also set to return in this week, putting Raptors are in a strong position entering December.

