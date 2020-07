NBA Restart Schedule, Format, Teams And Live Streaming Details As 2019-20 Season Kicks Off

The NBA suspended the 2019-20 season on March 11 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league, which was supposed to conclude in June, remained on hiatus till July. The NBA season is now set to resume on July 30 and will be extended till September and October for the NBA Finals. The league wrapped up their inter-squad scrimmages on Tuesday (Wednesday IST), where each team played three practice games before returning on the court for their seeding games.

NBA restart schedule and playoff format for the upcoming months

Complete NBA restart schedule for the seeding games

GAME DATE/TIME Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans July 30, 6:30 PM EST (July 31, 4 AM IST) Los Angeles Clippers vs Los Angeles Lakers July 30, 9 PM EST (July 31, 6:30 AM IST) Orlando Magic vs Brooklyn Nets July 31, 2:30 PM EST (August 1, 12 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Portland Trail Blazers July 31, 4 PM EST (August 1, 1:30 AM IST) Phoenix Suns vs Washington Wizards July 31, 4 PM EST (August 1, 1:30 AM IST) Boston Celtics vs Milwaukee Bucks July 31, 6:30 PM EST (August 1, 4 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs July 31, 8 PM EST (August 1, 5:30 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks July 31, 9 PM EST (August 1, 6:30 AM IST) Miami Heat vs Denver Nuggets August 1, 1 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) Utah Jazz vs Oklahoma City Thunder August 1, 3:30 PM EST (August 2, 1 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs LA Clippers August 1, 6 PM EST (August 2, 3:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Indiana Pacers August 1, 7 PM EST (August 2, 4:30 AM IST) LA Lakers vs Toronto Raptors August 1, 8:30 PM EST (August 2, 6 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Brooklyn Nets August 2, 2 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Boston Celtics August 2, 3:30 PM EST (August 3, 1 AM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies August 2, 4 PM EST (August 3, 1:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Orlando Magic August 2, 6 PM EST (August 3, 3:30 AM IST) Milwaukee Bucks vs Houston Rockets August 2, 8:30 PM EST (August 3, 6 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns August 2, 9 PM EST (August 3, 6:30 AM IST) Toronto Raptors vs Miami Heat August 3, 1:30 PM EST (11 PM IST) Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder August 2, 4 PM EST (August 3, 1:30 AM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Washington Wizards August 2, 4 PM EST (August 3, 1:30 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs New Orleans Pelicans August 3, 6:30 PM EST (August 4, 4 AM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs Philadelphia 76ers August 3, 8 PM EST (August 4, 5:30 AM IST) Los Angeles Lakers vs Utah Jazz August 3, 9 PM EST (August 4, 6:30 AM IST) Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks August 4, 1:30 PM EST (11 PM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Sacramento Kings August 4, 2:30 PM EST (August 5, 12 AM IST) Phoenix Suns vs LA Clippers August 4, 4 PM EST (August 5, 1:30 AM IST) Orlando Magic vs Indiana Pacers August 4, 6 PM EST (August 5, 3:30 AM IST) Boston Celtics vs Miami Heat August 4, 6:30 PM EST (August 5, 4 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Trail Blazers August 4, 9 PM EST (August 5, 6:30 AM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Utah Jazz August 5, 2:30 PM EST (August 6, 12 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Washington Wizards August 5, 4 PM EST (August 6, 1:30 AM IST) Denver Nuggets vs San Antonio Spurs August 5, 4 PM EST (August 6, 1:30 AM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Los Angeles Lakers August 5, 6:30 PM EST (August 6, 4 AM IST) Toronto Raptors vs Orlando Magic August 5, 8 PM EST (August 6, 5:30 AM IST) Brooklyn Nets vs Boston Celtics August 5, 9 PM EST (August 6, 6:30 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings August 6, 1:30 PM EST (11 PM IST) Miami Heat vs Milwaukee Bucks August 6, 4 PM EST (August 7, 1:30 AM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Phoenix Suns August 6, 4 PM EST (August 7, 1:30 AM IST) LA Clippers vs Dallas Mavericks August 6, 6:30 PM EST (August 7, 4 AM IST) Portland Trail Blazers vs Denver Nuggets August 6, 8 PM EST (August 7, 5:30 AM IST) LA Lakers vs Houston Rockets August 6, 9 PM EST (August 7, 6:30 AM IST) Utah Jazz vs San Antonio Spurs August 7, 1 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) Oklahoma City Thunder vs Memphis Grizzlies August 7, 4 PM EST (August 8, 1:30 AM IST) Sacramento Kings vs Brooklyn Nets August 7, 5 PM EST (August 8, 2:30 AM IST) Orlando Magic vs Philadelphia 76ers August 7, 6:30 PM EST (August 8, 4 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs New Orleans Pelicans August 7, 8 PM EST (August 8, 5:30 AM IST) Boston Celtics vs Toronto Raptors August 7, 9 PM EST (August 8, 6:30 AM IST) LA Clippers vs Trail Blazers August 8, 1 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets August 8, 3:30 PM EST (August 9, 1 AM IST) LA Lakers vs Indiana Pacers August 8, 6 PM EST (August 9, 3:30 AM IST) Phoenix Suns vs Miami Heat August 8, 7:30 PM EST (August 9, 5 AM IST) Milwaukee Bucks vs Dallas Mavericks August 8, 8:30 PM EST (August 9, 6 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Oklahoma City Thunder August 9, 12:30 PM EST (10 PM IST) Memphis Grizzlies vs Toronto Raptors August 9, 2 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) San Antonio Spurs vs New Orleans Pelicans August 9, 3 PM EST (August 10, 12:30 AM IST) Orlando Magic vs Boston Celtics August 9, 5 PM EST (August 10, 2:30 AM IST) Philadelphia 76ers vs Portland Trail Blazers August 9, 6:30 PM EST (August 10, 4 AM IST) Houston Rockets vs Sacramento Kings August 9, 8 PM EST (August 10, 5:30 AM IST) Brooklyn Nets vs LA Clippers August 9, 9 PM EST (August 10, 6:30 AM IST) Thunder vs Phoenix Suns August 10, 2:30 PM EST (August 11, 12 AM IST) Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz August 10, 3 PM EST (August 11, 12:30 AM IST) Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks August 10, 6:30 PM EST (August 11, 4 AM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Miami Heat August 10, 8 PM EST (August 11, 5:30 AM IST) Denver Nuggets vs LA Lakers August 10, 9 PM EST (August 11, 6:30 AM IST) Brooklyn Nets vs Orlando Magic August 11, 1 PM EST (10:30 PM IST) Houston Rockets vs San Antonio Spurs August 11, 2 PM EST (11:30 PM IST) Phoenix Suns vs Philadelphia 76ers August 11, 4:30 PM EST (August 12, 2 AM IST) Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks August 11, 5 PM EST (August 12, 2:30 AM IST) Boston Celtics vs Memphis Grizzlies August 11, 6:30 PM EST (August 12, 4 AM IST) New Orleans Pelicans vs Sacramento Kings August 11, 9 PM EST (August 12, 6:30 AM IST) Milwaukee Bucks vs Washington Wizards August 11, 9 PM EST (August 12, 6:30 AM IST) Indiana Pacers vs Houston Rockets August 12, 4 PM EST (August 13, 1:30 AM IST) Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers August 12, 6:30 PM EST (August 13, 4 AM IST) Miami Heat vs Oklahoma City Thunder August 12, 8 PM EST (August 13, 5:30 AM IST) LA Clippers vs Nuggets August 12, 9 PM EST (August 13, 6:30 AM IST) Washington Wizards vs Celtics August 13, TBD Trail Blazers vs Brooklyn Nets August 13, TBD Sacramento Kings vs LA Lakers August 13, TBD Milwaukee Bucks vs Memphis Grizzlies August 13, TBD New Orleans Pelicans vs Orlando Magic August 13, TBD Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns August 13, TBD San Antonio Spurs vs Utah Jazz August 13, TBD Philadelphia 76ers vs Rockets August 14, TBD Miami Heat vs Indiana Pacers August 14, TBD Oklahoma City Thunder vs LA Clippers August 14, TBD Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors August 14, TBD

NBA restart schedule for playoffs and other important dates

August 16-17 – NBA Play-in tournament (if required)

August 18 – Postseason Round 1

August 25 – NBA Draft lottery

September 1 – Postseason Round 2

September 15 – Conference Finals will start

September 30 – Start of NBA Finals

October 12 – Game 7 of NBA Finals (If required)

October 15 – NBA Draft

October 18 – Free agency starts

November 10 – Training camps for NBA 2020-21 season

December 1 – NBA 2020-21 season begins

NBA playoff format details

Every team that has travelled to the NBA bubble will play eight seeding games along with a possible play-in tournament to decide the eighth and final playoff spot. The top 16 teams from both conferences are accompanied by teams who are six games within occupying the eighth playoff place. The playoff tournament will take place if the ninth seed finishes the regular season within four games of eighth place.

If that happens, the No. 8 seed will play in a double-elimination tournament and the No. 9 seed will play a single-elimination tournament. Currently, Milwaukee Bucks are leading the league, while Los Angeles Lakers are leading the Western Conference. Following the seeding games and play-in tournament, the league will continue with their traditional postseason series format.

NBA Standings

Western Conference NBA standings

RANK TEAM WINS LOSSES PCT 1. Los Angeles Lakers 49 14 .778 2. Los Angeles Clippers 44 20 .688 3. Denver Nuggets 43 22 .662 4. Utah Jazz 41 23 .641 5. Oklahoma City Thunder 40 24 .625 6. Houston Rockets 40 24 .625 7. Dallas Mavericks 40 27 .597 8. Memphis Grizzlies 32 33 .492 9. Portland Trail Blazers 29 37 .439 10. New Orleans Pelicans 28 36 .438 11. Sacramento Kings 28 36 .438 12. San Antonio Spurs 27 36 .429 13. Phoenix Suns 26 39 .400

Eastern Conference NBA standings

RANK TEAM WINS LOSSES PCT 1. Milwaukee Bucks 53 12 .815 2. Toronto Raptors 46 18 .719 3. Boston Celtics 43 21 .672 4. Miami Heat 41 24 .631 5. Indiana Pacers 39 26 .600 6. Philadelphia 76ers 39 26 .600 7. Brooklyn Nets 30 34 .469 8. Orlando Magic 30 35 .462 9. Washington Wizards 21 40 .375

NBA live stream details

The league will be broadcasting some games nationally, while some games will be available to stream on NBA TV. All games at the NBA bubble can be viewed with the NBA League Pass, including the upcoming draft. The games will also be broadcast locally.

NBA games safety protocols

The NBA have various safety protocols in place, including frequent testing and sanitization. As of now, the league has gone three weeks without any player testing positive for the virus. Two players tested positive initially upon arrival, which prevented coronavirus from penetrating the bubble. While players will be allowed to golf and eat at restaurants, they will need to follow social distance measures. ESPN reported that everyone will be tested for the virus daily within a contained environment.

If a player tests positive, the league will remove him from the environment and quarantine the player individually while continuing the games. Employees working at Disney will also maintain strict protocols and will not be allowed into the players' rooms. Crowding in places will also be monitored closely.

