Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended all their games indefinitely after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. A day later, Jazz's 23-year-old guard Donovan Mithcell became the second player to test positive with coronavirus. According to reports, Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room, which could be a reason why Donovan Mithcell tested positive for the virus.
Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020
On March 5, Donovan Mitchell was reportedly at the Encore Boston Harbor casino while his team was going to play the Boston Celtics. On Thursday, Encore Boston along with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that one Encore Boston's guests had tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health informed Encore Boston that the person tested was at 'low risk' when they visited. Encore Boston was also unaware of the guest's interaction with others.
Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷
Gobert and Mitchell are both gonna recover within the next week but Gobert is still a moron for touching the mics and causing all of this lol— Fredo🗽 (@goknickstape) March 12, 2020
Is it still “just the flu” ????— Mike (@BakerMVP) March 12, 2020
For the last time, RUDY DIDN'T KNOW HE HAD IT. Stop villainizing him. Bad rhetoric, Woj. Be better— Yunnie (@yunniekim) March 12, 2020
As Rudy Gobert himself admitted to being careless about the whole situation on Instagram, many fans blamed him for Mitchell testing positive. However, some fans defended Gobert, pointing out that he was unaware of his condition. Some even shared a video of Mitchell before the game, where he refused to let a fan touch the basketball as they might have the virus.
Donovan Mitchell to a fan last night before the game:— Ball Realm (@TheBallRealm) March 13, 2020
“y’all can’t touch it, y’all might have the virus.” (the ball) pic.twitter.com/c2WSnCgqGQ
