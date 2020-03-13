The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

Basketball News

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: A day after Rudy Gobert, Jazz's 23-year-old guard Donovan Mithcell became the second player to test positive with coronavirus

Written By Devika Pawar | Mumbai | Updated On:
Donovan Mitchell coronavirus

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended all their games indefinitely after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. A day later, Jazz's 23-year-old guard Donovan Mithcell became the second player to test positive with coronavirus. According to reports, Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room, which could be a reason why Donovan Mithcell tested positive for the virus.

Also read | Devin Booker curses on finding out about NBA suspension during ongoing Twitch streaming

Donovan Mithcell coronavirus: Mithcell tests positive for coronavirus after Rudy Gobert

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Mitchell could have contracted the virus while at the Encore Boston Harbor casino

On March 5, Donovan Mitchell was reportedly at the Encore Boston Harbor casino while his team was going to play the Boston Celtics. On Thursday, Encore Boston along with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that one Encore Boston's guests had tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health informed Encore Boston that the person tested was at 'low risk' when they visited. Encore Boston was also unaware of the guest's interaction with others. 

Also read | Trae Young tries his best to embrace 'annoying' comparisons with Luka Doncic

Donovan Mithcell coronavirus: Guard issues statement on his illness via Instagram

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Thanks to everyone who has been reaching out since hearing the news about my positive test. We are all learning more about the seriousness of this situation and hopefully people can continue to educate themselves and realize that they need to behave responsibly both for their own health and for the well being of those around them. I appreciate the authorities in Oklahoma who were helpful with the testing process and everyone from the @utahjazz who have been so supportive. I am going to keep following the advice of our medical staff and hope that we can all come together and be there for each other and our neighbors who need our help❤️🕷

A post shared by Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) on

Donovan Mithcell coronavirus: Fans reaction to Mithcell contracting the virus

As Rudy Gobert himself admitted to being careless about the whole situation on Instagram, many fans blamed him for Mitchell testing positive. However, some fans defended Gobert, pointing out that he was unaware of his condition. Some even shared a video of Mitchell before the game, where he refused to let a fan touch the basketball as they might have the virus.

Also read | Rudy Gobert issues apology for endangering people, being careless about coronavirus

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Mithcell too jokes about the virus before testing positive

Also read | Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: NBA says virus hiatus will likely last “at least” a month as Mithcell joins NBA players with coronavirus list

First Published:
COMMENT
