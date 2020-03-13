Donovan Mitchell Becomes Second NBA Player To Test Positive For Coronavirus

On Wednesday, the NBA suspended all their games indefinitely after Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert tested positive for coronavirus. A day later, Jazz's 23-year-old guard Donovan Mithcell became the second player to test positive with coronavirus. According to reports, Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room, which could be a reason why Donovan Mithcell tested positive for the virus.

Donovan Mithcell coronavirus: Mithcell tests positive for coronavirus after Rudy Gobert

Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus, league sources tell ESPN. Jazz players privately say that Rudy Gobert had been careless in the locker room touching other players and their belongings. Now a Jazz teammate has tested positive. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) March 12, 2020

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Mitchell could have contracted the virus while at the Encore Boston Harbor casino

On March 5, Donovan Mitchell was reportedly at the Encore Boston Harbor casino while his team was going to play the Boston Celtics. On Thursday, Encore Boston along with the Massachusetts Gaming Commission announced that one Encore Boston's guests had tested positive for the coronavirus. However, the Massachusetts Department of Public Health informed Encore Boston that the person tested was at 'low risk' when they visited. Encore Boston was also unaware of the guest's interaction with others.

Donovan Mithcell coronavirus: Guard issues statement on his illness via Instagram

Donovan Mithcell coronavirus: Fans reaction to Mithcell contracting the virus

Gobert and Mitchell are both gonna recover within the next week but Gobert is still a moron for touching the mics and causing all of this lol — Fredo🗽 (@goknickstape) March 12, 2020

Is it still “just the flu” ???? — Mike (@BakerMVP) March 12, 2020

For the last time, RUDY DIDN'T KNOW HE HAD IT. Stop villainizing him. Bad rhetoric, Woj. Be better — Yunnie (@yunniekim) March 12, 2020

As Rudy Gobert himself admitted to being careless about the whole situation on Instagram, many fans blamed him for Mitchell testing positive. However, some fans defended Gobert, pointing out that he was unaware of his condition. Some even shared a video of Mitchell before the game, where he refused to let a fan touch the basketball as they might have the virus.

Donovan Mitchell coronavirus: Mithcell too jokes about the virus before testing positive

Donovan Mitchell to a fan last night before the game:



“y’all can’t touch it, y’all might have the virus.” (the ball) pic.twitter.com/c2WSnCgqGQ — Ball Realm (@TheBallRealm) March 13, 2020

