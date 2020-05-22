NBA Return Date Leaked: Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie Says Games To Be Played At 'bubble Site'

With training facilities of most NBA franchises reopening earlier this week, an NBA return might be in the cards sooner than later. NBA commissioner Adam Silver states the officials are formulating a concrete plan in regards to an NBA return. However, as it appears, the NBA return date, as well as a potential timeline of the league's 2020 calendar, has been leaked.

NBA return date leaked by Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie

On Thursday, May 21, the Brooklyn Nets star took to Twitter claiming teams will start their practice sessions in June. The 27-year-old further noted that games will resume on July 15 at a 'bubble site'. Spencer Dinwiddie claims seem to be in line with the recent reports that an NBA return is slated for the month of July.

According to reports, 'Training Camp 2.0' will begin in June in teams' individual facilities. Thereafter, teams from the Western Conference will head to the bubble site in Las Vegas, Nevada while Eastern Conference teams will move to Orlando, Florida to play the rest of the games. Locations like the MGM Arena and the Disney World are reportedly being considered by the league.

That’s just practice... I heard those last 5 games at bubble site start July 15th. https://t.co/EsF3omehYQ — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 21, 2020

As per reports, the league is looking ahead at a 70-game season where each time will be afforded 5 games to finish their regular season. After that, the qualified teams will move to the playoffs.

NBA return date leaked: Disney World NBA games?

The NBA return date leaked by the Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie sparked a flurry of reports which nearly confirm that the 2019/20 season will resume in mid-July. Marc Stein of the New York Times said: 'Many around the league have been buzzing about the same rough timeframe described in this (Dinwiddie's) tweet... practices that would launch one month from now... with an NBA season resumption date in the July 15 range.'

Bucks co-owner Marc Lasry told @CNBC today that the NBA's Board of Governors are scheduled to meet via teleconference next Friday (May 29) and said: "I think we're getting a lot closer." — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) May 21, 2020

Reports also suggest the NBA Board of Governors will conduct a teleconference on Friday, May 29. Another report confirms the timeline for the current along with the upcoming NBA seasons. As the tweet below mentions, players will be back in the facilities in June before conducting team training camps later that month. With the season resuming in mid-July, the NBA will look to conclude the season latest by Labour Day (September 2020). This would mean the 2020 NBA draft will be postponed to mid-September and the upcoming season will commence around Christmas 2020 in December.

Rough NBA timeline that was mentioned to me from a team exec today:

Early June - Back in facilities

Mid-late June - Camp

Early July - Travel to single-site

Mid July - Games start

Labor Day-ish - Season ends

Mid Sept. - Draft

Week later - Free agency

Xmas-ish - 20-21 season starts — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) May 21, 2020

Meanwhile, Spencer Dinwiddie also believes that the 2020 NBA Finals will be scheduled in September.

I’m all ears, you know K8IROS is flexible.



But what about a championship colorway early September? https://t.co/KShvDsLyyw — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 21, 2020

