Spencer Dinwiddie Claims To Join Team Of Fans' Choice If They Help Him Reach Bitcoin Goal

Brooklyn Nets star Spencer Dinwiddie recently started a Spencer Dinwiddie GoFundMe page with a goal of $24,632,600. He asked fans to make the Spencer Dinwiddie GoFundMe page reach its goal, after which he would join a team of their choice with a one-year contract with a minimum salary. In September last year, he had tried converting his contracting into an investment opportunity. The NBA had declined his idea.

Spencer Dinwiddie GoFundMe: Dinwiddie wants fans to help him reach his $24.6 million target

Nets guard Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) says he will sign a one-year deal with the NBA team fans decide if they reach Bitcoin target of roughly $24,632,630 on a GoFundMe. Dinwiddie’s statement: pic.twitter.com/oebwkoFBEO — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 16, 2020

Fans to help Spencer Dinwiddie GoFundMe page to reach its goal?

In his note, Dinwiddie explained why he wants fans to help him. He stated that the current 2625.8 BTC is somewhat equivalent to $24,632,630 USD. If they hit the target, he would let his fans decide his next team for him where he will sign a one-year contract. He added that if the target is not met, he will donate everything to charity. He added that fan engagements come in all shapes and sizes, so he wants everyone to have fun.

I’ll double down. Y’all crowdfund 2625.8 btc I’ll sign a minimum contract for my next deal with the team that y’all vote for 🤣



I’ll give y’all a month to make it happen lol https://t.co/pV8vGyW0s8 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 14, 2020

Democratizing Team choice seems fair.



Taking the minimum is solely to help the roster construction and add talent. Ppl always take discounts to build super teams.



I view this as an endorsement and fan engagement.



Let’s see what the CBA says 🤣 https://t.co/2L6tUVbP73 — Spencer Dinwiddie (@SDinwiddie_25) May 15, 2020

While many assumed that Dinwiddie was being sarcastic, actually doing so might violate terms from the Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). If the crowd funds his contract, a team might be able to afford a player which they normally cannot and will be a 'circumvention'. As per the NBA's official definition of circumvention, the league can reject deals that might not be illegal but still somehow violate the spirit of those rules.

Dinwiddie's offer actually violates the CBA's Section 1(b), which states that no third party can pay for basketball services. This will also violate Sections 2(a) and 2(b), which state that one cannot decide contracts beforehand. While Dinwiddie is not deciding with a team in advance, he is making an agreement with the third party.

