NBA Reveals Incredible-looking Finals Court From Disney Bubble In Orlando

After months of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 crisis, the NBA has finally reached their 2019-20 Finals at the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida. As the Los Angeles Lakers and Miami Heat get ready to face each other on Wednesday (Thursday IST), the league unveiled the new NBA Finals court. While some fans liked the new court, some ended up complaining about the simple design.

NBA Finals 2020: League reveals the new NBA Finals Court at Walt Disney World

A day before the Lakers and Heat take the court, the league revealed their new design for the NBA Finals court, which is presented by YouTube TV. The new design will have the 2020 NBA Finals presented by YouTube TV logo in the centre, while the Walt Disney World script will be written on both sides of the court. Additionally, the baselines will feature the Larry O’Brien Trophy in blue and red. As per the NBA, fans will be able to view the court design from the NBA LockerVision.

The remaining court looks the same, with Black Lives Matter written on the side. The virtual fans screen is visible in the photos, something which the NBA started as no fans can attend the games due to the COVID-19 crisis. While fans liked the design, they were clearly missing the usual designs. "NBA is really going to stick a YouTube ad at center court in the NBA Finals? Smh," wrote one disappointed NBA fans on Twitter.

Fans react to the NBA Finals court design

NBA is really going to stick a YouTube ad at center court in the NBA Finals? Smh. https://t.co/Y57lMdvPeq — Michael Taylor (@LFRMBT) September 29, 2020

i just don’t understand why they wouldn’t put the o’brien on the center floor — nick (@nrv923) September 29, 2020

This is the only Finals logo I recognize. I shall bow before no false, corporatized, blocky logos. Amen. pic.twitter.com/tiC3YtLE3o — Howard Beck (@HowardBeck) September 29, 2020

bring back the king cowards pic.twitter.com/EFybiJLtEB — Hôwïé (@_therealhowie_) September 29, 2020

Fixed the logo for ya pic.twitter.com/tBusovMLcd — Mike Sullivan ✊ (@sullstice) September 29, 2020

NBA Finals schedule and NBA Finals media day

Some scenes from NBA Finals Media Day pic.twitter.com/TVRsiVinxI — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) September 29, 2020

The upcoming NBA Finals will bring an end to an extended NBA season at the bubble. While fans expected the No.1 Western Conference seeded Lakers to make it to the finals for the first time since 2010, the Heat beat top-seeded Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics to reach the finals. This will be the Heat's first final since the LeBron James-led team in 2014. Coincidentally, James is now a part of the Lakers. Game 1 will begin on Wednesday, 9:00 PM EST (Thursday, 6:30 AM IST).

(Image credits: NBA site)