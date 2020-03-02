LeBron James Comes Out On Top In Showdown With Zion Williamson, Duo Embrace After Game

LA Lakers are 4-0 (win-loss) against the New Orleans Pelicans this season. Despite only being the ninth-best side in the Western Conference, Pelicans are one of the most exciting sides in the league, thanks to their in-form rookie Zion Williamson. The No.1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft, Zion Williamson was one of the most hyped rookies in NBA history. Lakers star LeBron James might just be the only rookie who garnered more hype than Williamson.

LeBron went to work on Zion 🍿 pic.twitter.com/5Z5j11d9ng — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2020

The headlines this week was dominated with 'LeBron vs Zion showdown' as Lakers faced Pelicans twice in the span of six days. Both men led their sides with some impressive performances as Lakers and LeBron James came out on top each time. The game on February 25 saw Lakers win 118-109, thanks to a 40-point show from LeBron. Zion Williamson scored 29 points and added six rebounds.

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: LeBron James points tonight

The second showdown between the two saw more or less the same fate as LeBron James once again led his side to a win over Pelicans. The 35-year-old registered a triple-double as Lakers won 122-114 at the Smoothie Kings Center. LeBron James scored 34 points and added 12 rebounds and 13 assists. Despite being on the losing side, Zion Williamson scored a game-high 35 points against the Lakers. The 19-year-old added another seven rebounds.

While Lakers came out on top on both occasions, Zion Williamson continued his stellar form. Having only made his debut in 2020, the 19-year-old has quickly propelled him into conversations for the NBA Rookie of the Year award. Williamson is averaging 24.1 points and 6.8 rebounds this season.

LeBron James and Zion Williamson share a post-game moment

LeBron and Zion postgame.



Much respect ✊ pic.twitter.com/dgR55K82bD — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 2, 2020

How many triple doubles does LeBron have? LeBron James points tonight

LeBron James notched the 94th regular-season triple-double in a win over the Pelicans on Sunday night (Monday IST) in New Orleans. With 21 triple-doubles, the Lakers star is tied on third with the late-Kobe Bryant.

LeBron recorded his 21st triple-double tonight with the Lakers. That ties Kobe for 3rd-most in franchise history.



(via @EliasSports) pic.twitter.com/awxQ2TMA1Y — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 2, 2020

