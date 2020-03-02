Zion Williamson Breaks Multiple NBA Records Despite Pelicans' Loss To Lakers

LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers defeated the Pelicans on Sunday night (Monday morning IST). However, star rookie Zion Williamson continued to break NBA records. The 19-year-old forward finished the game with 35 points.

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: Zion Williamson breaks multiple NBA records during Lakers vs Pelicans

Zion Williamson has recorded his 6th game with 20+ points in the restricted area. That is the 2nd-most by any rookie since the NBA began tracking shot location in 1996-97. The only rookie with more is Blake Griffin (7). pic.twitter.com/yISqmNjPSl — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 2, 2020

Zion Williamson is the 3rd player over the last 35 seasons with 3 30-point games within his first 15 career games, joining Allen Iverson (5) and Michael Jordan (6). pic.twitter.com/p9IH5o9DFZ — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) March 2, 2020

According to Zion Williamson stats on ESPN, the Pelicans forward is the third NBA player in 35 seasons with three 30-point games in the first 15 games of their career. Allen Iverson and Michael Jordan are the two other players to do so. This was also Zion Williamson’s 6th game with more than 20 points in the restricted area. The only other player to do so in their rookie season was Blake Griffin (7 times) ever since NBA started tracking the location from the 1996-97 season.

Lakers vs Pelicans highlights: LeBron James leads the Lakers to victory

The Lakers defeated the Pelicans 122-114. Zion Williamson finished the game with 35 points while shooting 75% from the ground and 84.6% from the free-throw line. LeBron James scored a triple-double with 34 points, 12 rebounds and 13 assists while shooting 66.7% from the field, 60% from the three-point range and 100% from the free-throw line. Kyle Kuzma and Caldwell-Pope scored 20 and 13 points respectively. Lonzo Ball scored 19 points for the Pelicans, while Brandon Ingram scored 15.

