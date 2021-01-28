NBA Scores: 76ers Trump Lakers 107-106, Warriors Win Two In A Row, Harden Stars For Nets

With multiple games scheduled in a day, the NBA offered fans numerous edge-of-the-seat matchups. While there teams like the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets bagged expected wins, the Los Angeles Lakers lost to Philadelphia 76ers in a close 107-106 game. The Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks secured second straight victories, while the Dallas Mavericks lost their third straight game.

Also read | NBA trade rumors: Are Miami Heat, GSW favourites to pursue Bradley Beal from Wizards?

NBA results: Philadelphia 76ers prevailed over Lakers in a nail-biting encounter

The 76ers bounced back from their loss against the Detroit Pistons, putting an end to the Lakers' three-game winning streak. Joel Embiid went against King James, crying for a foul after he ended up on the floor. "That's a very dangerous play," Embiid said after the game, confident that he would have been ejected instead.

The Sixers, however, edged past the Lakers. Tobias Harris shot a jumper with three seconds remaining on the clock, successfully ending the Lakers 13-0 run in the fourth period. The Sixers emerged victories as the two top seeds clashed, coming back from what looked like a game lost. "Some people think we haven't played anybody," Harris said. "For us, we wanted to go against the champs. We wanted to see where we're at."

Harris scored 24 points, while Embiid added 28. Ben Simmons finished with a 17-point, 11-rebound and 10-assist triple-double. LeBron James had 34 points for the Lakers, while the Davis scored 23.

Also read | NBA highlights: Warriors beat Timberwolves 123-111 to sweep 2-game series

NBA highlights: Nets beat the Hawks 132-128

With their third consecutive victory, the Nets are asserting dominance with the Big 3 – Kyrie Irving, James Harden and Kevin Durant – on the court. Durant once again posted team-high points (32), while James Harden added 31 points and 15 assists. Kyrie Irving had 26 points.

"That's who he is," Irving said while speaking of Harden's initial low scores. "We just want him to come into this group and not think so much about fitting in, but just be who he is."

As expected, Trae Young scored team-high 28 points for the Hawks. Cam Reddish finished the game with his season-high 24 points. John Collins and De'Andre Hunter each dropped 21 points.

NBA scores: Golden State Warriors win two in a row with victory over Minnesota Timberwolves

Rookies James Wiseman and Anthony Edwards faced off once again – both dropping 25 points – as the Warriors beat the Timberwolves 123-111. I really wasn't motivated by that factor," Wiseman said, aware that this was probably one of his best games defensively.

"I've tried to picture myself at 19 putting up with everything that he's had to put up with. It's remarkable," said Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said. Kelly Oubre Jr had 20 points, while Steph Curry had 16 points. The Warriors have now won nine back-to-back games at home.

Malik Beasley also finished the game with 25 points.

Other NBA scores for the day

Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Detroit Pistons 122-107

Sacramento Kings prevail over Orlando Magic 121-107

Indiana Pacers edge past the Charlotte Hornets 116-106

Milwaukee Bucks defeat Toronto Raptors 115-108

Miami Heat lose to Denver Nuggets 109-82

San Antonio Spurs trump Boston Celtics 110-106

Dallas Mavericks lose to Utah Jazz 116-104

Phoenix Suns fall 102-97 to OKC Thunder

New Orleans Pelicans prevail over Washington Wizards 124-106

Also read | NBA results: Ingram, Williamson each score 32, Pelicans top Beal, Wizards

NBA live stream details

US fans can stream the games via YouTube TV, Sling TV, fuboTV or an AT&T TV NOW subscription, which offer NBA TV in their plan. Local broadcasts are also available in the USA. The live broadcast in India will not be available on Sony Six & Sony Six HD channels this season, neither would the live streaming be on FanCode. Fans in India will have to buy the NBA League Pass (NBA App or site) to watch live games.

NBA games tomorrow – Thursday (Friday IST)

Portland Trail Blazers vs Houston Rockets – 7:30 PM EST (6:00 AM IST)

Miami Heat vs LA Clippers – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Detroit Pistons vs LA Lakers – 8:00 PM EST (6:30 AM IST)

Golden State Warriors vs Phoenix Suns – 10:00 PM EST (8:30 AM IST)

Also read | Nuggets' Murray fined $25,000 for striking Hardaway's groin

(Image credits: AP)