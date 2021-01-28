NBA Trade Rumors: Are Miami Heat, GSW Favourites To Pursue Bradley Beal From Wizards?

In 2012, the Washington Wizards drafted Bradley Beal as their first-round pick No.3. Since then, Beal has been committed to the team, the 2020-21 season being his ninth campaign with the team. However, while Beal leads the team in scoring, they are unable to move up in the ranks. This is despite their Russell Westbrook trade, which was expected to help the team win.

NBA trade rumors: Is a Bradley Beal trade possible?

With the Wizards at the bottom of the table, recent American media reports suggest that the possibility of a Bradley Beal to Toronto Raptors or Miami Heat deal is going stronger by the day. However, teams like the Denver Nuggets and Golden State Warriors are also included in the conversation. Some reports even focus on the Philadelphia 76ers, who could apparently trade Ben Simmons for a scorer like Beal.

Bradley Beal to Heat?

With a player like the Beal, the Heat – who made it to the NBA Finals – could aim for the title once again. Beal has been linked to the Heat for ages, while being connected to Pat Riley's passion to get players to play for the team. However, to sign Beal, the team might have to let go of their young talent like Tyler Herro – maybe even with Duncan Robinson in tow. However, with Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, an unexpected big three could be formed, propelling the team to be considered as title contenders.

On the other hand, with Klay Thompson sidelined for another year, the Warriors are constantly being linked to Beal. With Steph Curry still putting up numbers, the team might look for another star player – which has reports and experts suggesting Beal. As per reports, a player like Beal is what the team might need to try for another title soon.

Bradley Beal's last six games 😳



• 47 Pts, 6 Ast, Loss

• 33 Pts, 5 Reb, Loss

• 31 Pts, 7 Reb, Loss

• 34 Pts, 9 Ast, Win

• 41 Pts, 16-29 FG, Loss

• 60 Pts, 7 Reb, Loss pic.twitter.com/Ig7Wh2P7vc — ESPN (@espn) January 28, 2021

Atlanta Hawks and New Orleans Pelicans are other teams linked with Beal.

Bradley Beal extension

In 2019, Beal signed a $72 million extension with the team. The extension lasts till 2023, which had confirmed Beal's loyalty to the team despite a constant loss. By the time Beal's extension ends, he will have earned $215,894,943 with the team.

This season, fans have been speaking about 'freeing' Beal from the Wizards, having him play for a more competitive side. However, many believed he would not have signed an extension if he wanted to move. "Should've never signed the extension but still Free em," is what one fan wrote, while others spoke about teams he could play for in the future.

(Image credits: Washington Wizards Instagram)