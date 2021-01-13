NBA Scores: Joel Embiid Scores 45 In OT Win Vs Heat, Lakers Clinch 3rd Straight Win

With more postponements as a result of COVID-19, the NBA played six games on Tuesday (Wednesday IST). The Los Angeles Lakers and Philadelphia 76ers took home the big wins of the night, while the Cleveland Cavaliers lost with a 20-point deficit. The Brooklyn Nets played another game without Kyrie Irving – who is to miss more games because of personal reasons.

NBA results: Los Angeles Lakers vs Rockets score

James dropped 26 points to lead the Lakers to their 117-100 victory on Tuesday. Anthony Davis added a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds, extending the Lakers winning streak to three. “We played some brilliant basketball in stretches in both of the last two games and in particular in the ... first half tonight,” head coach Frank Vogel said, praising their tight defence, execution and containment.

“We’ve got a common goal to compete every night, to play championship basketball and be accountable,” James said while speaking to reporters. On the other hand, Christian Wood had 18 points and 8 rebounds for the Rockets, while James Harden finished with 16 points to his name. The Rockets' starters did not play the fourth quarter.

LEBRON DID THE CURRY NO-LOOK THREE 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Ctm3uHJW2q — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2021

James' second-quarter no-look Steph Curry-style three was the highlight of the game, sending the NBA world into a frenzy.

NBA highlights: Heat vs 76ers score

On Tuesday, Joel Embiid willed the 76ers to their OT victory. "It was needed," Embiid said while speaking after his season-high 45 points performance. "We needed it tonight".

Along with Embiid, Danny Green added 29 points – which came after a 0-of-9 shooting night vs the Atlanta Hawks. Green shot 9-of-21 from the three-point mark, reaching a career-high. Head coach Doc Rivers also took to praising his confidence after the game. Mike Scott scored 16 points.

🏀 FINAL SCORE THREAD 🏀



Joel Embiid GOES OFF for 45 PTS on 16-23 shooting to power the @sixers in OT.



Embiid: 16 REB, 5 STL (career high)

Danny Green: 29 PTS, 10 REB, 9 3PM (career high)

Tyler Herro: 34 PTS (career high) pic.twitter.com/qOZiCMcouO — NBA (@NBA) January 13, 2021

"I've got a goal. I want to win the championship and I can't do it alone," Embiid said, while Rivers agreed that Embiid willed the game for them. After their initial five-game streak, the team lost three back-to-back games, making them desperate for a win on Tuesday. Dakota Matthias single three-pointer with 26.1 seconds left in overtime won the team their game.

For the Miami Heat, Tyler Herro posted 34 points. Duncan Robinson and Gabe Vincent made 26 and 24 points each.

Other NBA scores for January 12 (January 13 IST)

Brooklyn Nets register a 122-116 win against the Denver Nuggets

Utah Jazz beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 117-87

Oklahoma City Thunder lose 112-102 to the San Antonio Spurs

Indiana Pacers prevail 104-95 over the Golden State Warriors

(Image credits: AP)